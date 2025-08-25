What Seasoned Travelers Know About Eating At Airport Lounges

Air travel is one of the most stressful experiences that many of us put up with on a regular basis. Between the endless lines, confusing rules, panic over missed flights, and sky-high prices, airports can trigger a pit of dread in any stomach. This makes small indulgences, such as a good meal, all the more important. Unfortunately, with some celebrity chef-helmed exceptions, airport restaurants are often either wildly overpriced or totally unappetizing. That's why many frequent travelers prefer to eat at airport lounges instead, where food is included with membership.

However, not all airport lounges (or lounge buffets) are created equal. With the dramatic rise in nonexclusive airport lounge programs over the years, such as Priority Pass, many visitors have noted a decline in food and ambiance quality. Chowhound spoke to expert Victoria Fricke, owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, for her advice on how to actually travel like an insider. "If the lounge is made for the masses and those without brand loyalty, consider it a spot for a drink and that's it," she advises. Of Priority Pass lounges, she says "I've never been impressed with the food, the cleanliness, or the overall experience... Why? There's no reason for them to impress you. You're coming back because that's your only option." Most of these lounges offer a full bar, plus coffee, water, and "nibbles," Fricke says. "It won't replace your meal, it won't be high quality, and [it] will probably leave you wondering why you spent your time finding the lounge."