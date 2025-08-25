What Seasoned Travelers Know About Eating At Airport Lounges
Air travel is one of the most stressful experiences that many of us put up with on a regular basis. Between the endless lines, confusing rules, panic over missed flights, and sky-high prices, airports can trigger a pit of dread in any stomach. This makes small indulgences, such as a good meal, all the more important. Unfortunately, with some celebrity chef-helmed exceptions, airport restaurants are often either wildly overpriced or totally unappetizing. That's why many frequent travelers prefer to eat at airport lounges instead, where food is included with membership.
However, not all airport lounges (or lounge buffets) are created equal. With the dramatic rise in nonexclusive airport lounge programs over the years, such as Priority Pass, many visitors have noted a decline in food and ambiance quality. Chowhound spoke to expert Victoria Fricke, owner of luxury travel agency Vic's Vacations, for her advice on how to actually travel like an insider. "If the lounge is made for the masses and those without brand loyalty, consider it a spot for a drink and that's it," she advises. Of Priority Pass lounges, she says "I've never been impressed with the food, the cleanliness, or the overall experience... Why? There's no reason for them to impress you. You're coming back because that's your only option." Most of these lounges offer a full bar, plus coffee, water, and "nibbles," Fricke says. "It won't replace your meal, it won't be high quality, and [it] will probably leave you wondering why you spent your time finding the lounge."
How to make the most of airport lounge eats
If you were expecting to walk into a nonexclusive airport lounge and find a spread that rivals the best buffets in the United States, we're sorry to disappoint. But there are ways to make your lounge visit worthwhile. First thing's first: If you have access to a premium, first-class lounge, use it. "First class lounges, like United Polaris, American Flagship, etc., are where the best food and amenities lie," Victoria Fricke tells us. Unfortunately, these lounges are generally only accessible to business or first class passengers on international flights.
When it comes to general access options, Fricke says that American Express lounges and airline-specific lounges (such as Delta Sky Lounge or United Club) tend to offer the best food. "They are serving a more loyal customer base, who have focused on being in that particular lounge," she explains. "On the flip side, their credit cards also have a heftier price tag. You get what you pay for, I guess!"
What if "budget" lounges are your only option? Fricke still has strategies for maximizing their potential. She suggests stocking up on pretzels or other dry snacks for the day using a coffee cup with a lid. She also recommends grabbing a banana and any other "to-go options" that the lounge offers, plus refilling your water bottle. Ultimately, she advises "the overall game plan would be to go in knowing it will aid in your meal time, but don't plan on it being your meal. If it is, that's a nice surprise."