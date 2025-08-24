Jeff Mauro's Favorite Sandwich Proves There's Nothing Wrong With Simplicity
A savory, sink-your-teeth-into sandwich is a true American tradition, and it can be tough to master, whether restaurant-created or made at home. You can follow an expert's advice on making any lunchmeat sandwich better at home. Or you can trust an expert's opinion on restaurant sandwiches — Alton Brown orders his favorite breakfast sandwich from Supernatural Food & Wine in Tampa, Florida, for example. When it comes to the most iconic regional sandwiches, it can get a little complicated, like the New Orleans classic muffuletta.
But this one keeps it super simple, and is both a regional icon and an expert favorite. Celebrity chef and TV personality Jeff Mauro's favorite sandwich is a hand-cut pastrami on rye from Langer's Delicatessen in Los Angeles. In an interview with Yahoo Travel, Mauro said, "This is my benchmark for all great sandwiches. The country's best house-made pastrami combined with the country's best rye bread." Mauro says to order the pastrami hand-cut with just deli mustard, and "leave it be."
We can certainly trust the opinion of the host of Food Network's "Sandwich King" on the subject. Mauro orders his pastrami hand-cut because it offers thicker slices that leave more of the natural juices in the meat, giving it even more salty, unctuous flavor that might get a little lost in the deli slicer. The mustard's acidity will enhance the taste of the pastrami rather than piling on too much flavor, and because it's spread evenly over the bread, each bite will give you the perfect unity of rye, pastrami, and mustard.
Langers is a true LA institution with plenty of classic offerings
Jeff Mauro appreciates the craftsmanship and history of Langer's pastrami sandwiches, calling their pastrami on rye his "favorite meal in the world." And he's not alone; Langer's is a multi-year recipient of the James Beard America's Classic's award, "given to locally and independently owned restaurants with timeless appeal and beloved in their region for food that reflects the character and cultural traditions of its community." Langer's is a true LA institution that's been around since 1947.
When it comes to what else to order, the most popular sandwich is usually listed as the No. 19: hand-cut hot pastrami, coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing on double-baked rye bread — a sandwich the Los Angeles Times' food critic, Bill Addison, says should be named the official sandwich of Los Angeles. The coleslaw, Swiss cheese, and Russian dressing add a bit more tang and texture than just straight-up mustard. The double-baked rye can hold up to the extra moisture, and the pastrami's flavor is robust enough that it won't get lost in the shuffle. An interesting side note on the rye — LA's Fred's Bakery & Deli brings the loaves to Langer's cooked to about 80%; then Langer's staff finishes the bake, changing timing and temperature based on daily humidity.
If you're not a pastrami fan, Langer's has more fresh-cut meats, like corned beef and roast beef. Mauro also recommends the extra-crispy fries (along with iced tea). And beyond the sandwiches, there's even more traditional Jewish fare, like grilled liver and onions, a full array of steaks, soups and salads, deli plates, and "diet plates." But, well, you should probably follow Jeff Mauro's lead and start with the simple pastrami and mustard.