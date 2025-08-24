Jeff Mauro's Favorite Sandwich Proves There's Nothing Wrong With Simplicity

A savory, sink-your-teeth-into sandwich is a true American tradition, and it can be tough to master, whether restaurant-created or made at home. You can follow an expert's advice on making any lunchmeat sandwich better at home. Or you can trust an expert's opinion on restaurant sandwiches — Alton Brown orders his favorite breakfast sandwich from Supernatural Food & Wine in Tampa, Florida, for example. When it comes to the most iconic regional sandwiches, it can get a little complicated, like the New Orleans classic muffuletta.

But this one keeps it super simple, and is both a regional icon and an expert favorite. Celebrity chef and TV personality Jeff Mauro's favorite sandwich is a hand-cut pastrami on rye from Langer's Delicatessen in Los Angeles. In an interview with Yahoo Travel, Mauro said, "This is my benchmark for all great sandwiches. The country's best house-made pastrami combined with the country's best rye bread." Mauro says to order the pastrami hand-cut with just deli mustard, and "leave it be."

We can certainly trust the opinion of the host of Food Network's "Sandwich King" on the subject. Mauro orders his pastrami hand-cut because it offers thicker slices that leave more of the natural juices in the meat, giving it even more salty, unctuous flavor that might get a little lost in the deli slicer. The mustard's acidity will enhance the taste of the pastrami rather than piling on too much flavor, and because it's spread evenly over the bread, each bite will give you the perfect unity of rye, pastrami, and mustard.