Follow This Broccoli Salad Prep Tip For A Softer Crunch And Deeper Flavor

If you're a fan of broccoli, almost any preparation will do: Roasted, sautéed, even steamed with a little butter can hit the spot. For some tasty broccoli served cold and covered in flavor, nothing beats a versatile, easy-to-make broccoli salad. If you don't want to make a delicious broccoli salad from scratch, our favorite salad from Costco is absolutely worth the higher price. But how do you get the most out of a homemade broccoli salad?

For ultimate flavor with a bit less crunch, we spoke to Avram Salzmann, a junior recipe developer at HelloFresh (the brand recently gave menus a "ReFresh"), for some exclusive advice on preparing a broccoli salad. In line with some celebrity chef pro-tips for better broccoli, he recommends giving it a bit of a steam or a quick blanch. "When the broccoli is cooked," he says, "it will more readily accept the dressing [or] flavor."

Raw broccoli takes longer to soak up flavor; Salzmann says it's best to make it a day ahead of time and put it in the fridge. Cooked broccoli takes much less time to become fully infused with flavor, but you don't want your cooked broccoli marinating for too long: "The longer you let the broccoli sit, particularly if it's cooked, the softer it may become," he notes. For the best flavor-imbued broccoli salad with a softer crunch, refrigerate it for just an hour or so before serving.