Our Favorite Salad From Costco Is Absolutely Worth The Higher Price

When you take a trip to Costco, you know ahead of time that you'll be overwhelmed with options. Whether it's the food court with the $1.50 hot dog combo, the delicious rotisserie chicken, or its massive selection of meat, Costco covers all the bases when it comes to food. With all those choices of proteins and quick bites at the retail giant, one item that might not come to mind is salad. Yes, Costco offers prepackaged salads through its Kirkland brand — and quite a few of them, at that.

We recently set out to review seven of Costco's salads to determine which is the most tasty and which to avoid. None of the options were outright bad, but some were definitely more memorable and flavorful than others. The Kirkland Signature grain and celery salad with apple cider vinaigrette is a standout, for sure (we think it's one of Costco's hidden gems when it comes to premade food). But the salad that took our top spot, despite its high price point, is the Kirkland Signature broccoli salad with walnuts and dressing.