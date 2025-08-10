Our Favorite Salad From Costco Is Absolutely Worth The Higher Price
When you take a trip to Costco, you know ahead of time that you'll be overwhelmed with options. Whether it's the food court with the $1.50 hot dog combo, the delicious rotisserie chicken, or its massive selection of meat, Costco covers all the bases when it comes to food. With all those choices of proteins and quick bites at the retail giant, one item that might not come to mind is salad. Yes, Costco offers prepackaged salads through its Kirkland brand — and quite a few of them, at that.
We recently set out to review seven of Costco's salads to determine which is the most tasty and which to avoid. None of the options were outright bad, but some were definitely more memorable and flavorful than others. The Kirkland Signature grain and celery salad with apple cider vinaigrette is a standout, for sure (we think it's one of Costco's hidden gems when it comes to premade food). But the salad that took our top spot, despite its high price point, is the Kirkland Signature broccoli salad with walnuts and dressing.
What makes Costco's broccoli salad so good?
Of all the salads we ranked — including traditional options like Caesar salad and spinach salad — the Kirkland Signature broccoli salad with walnuts and dressing was an unexpected winner. The broccoli is crunchy, and it pairs perfectly with the Asiago cheese, walnuts, sweet dried cranberries, and poppyseed dressing. The salad also features cabbage and kale to add even more crunch. We appreciated the broccoli as the main feature of the salad because it held up to the dressing without becoming soggy, like leafy greens might.
We'll also be upfront about the price. At $15 (or more, depending on your location), this is an incredibly expensive salad. It's one of the priciest options at Costco. That said, the Kirkland Signature broccoli salad includes six servings within the container, so it's a great option for a family dinner or to portion out for your week's lunches. So really, this fantastic salad might be worth its high price point.