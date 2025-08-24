The Unexpected Use For Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce That We're Loving This Fall
At this point, we all know that Trader Joe's is full of hidden gems — especially in the frozen food aisle, but also on the shelves. Almost every bag, box, and jar full of sweet or savory pre-prepared goodness features contents that are much more than the sum of their parts, and customers are determined to prove it by using these TJ's staples for everything except their intended purpose. For instance, Trader Joe's famous boxed soup is the key to simpler pizza, and everyone knows the best way to utilize the freezer section is to mix, match, and combine items into well-rounded meals.
With this in mind, it's absolutely no surprise that the grocery chain's seasonal items are just as versatile. Though the Trader Joe's website showcases its Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce paired with the retailer's adorable pumpkin-shaped pasta, TJ's connoisseurs know that this delightfully complex sauce also makes an incredible dip — just as we also know that Trader Joe's spinach and artichoke dip is incredible stirred into pasta.
Plus, if fall is your thing, you'll want to use this pasta sauce as many ways as possible. It features tomatoes, butternut squash, and carrots pureed together with a little cane sugar and savory, herby seasonings like garlic, rosemary, and sage. Turning it into a delectable dip is as simple as warming it in a saucepan and dipping whatever you'd like into it, from smoked mozzarella sticks and pepper jack grilled cheese sandwiches to Parmesan focaccia. Of course, we also know that this sauce has even greater potential.
Taking this TJ's sauce to the next level
The greatest disadvantage to using this sauce as a dip right from the jar is the consistency. Though slightly thicker than ordinary pasta sauce, it's still a bit too loose to cling easily to things like hard crackers, chips, and raw veggies. Fortunately, the solution to this is a delicious one — adding a few ounces of cream cheese, mascarpone, or even brie to the sauce as it warms will not only create a thicker, richer dip, it'll also amp up the flavor. These cheeses are pleasantly creamy and tangy, two features perfect for showcasing things like astringent sage and softening the sweetness from the carrots and cane sugar.
Another tasty add-in to make this sauce worthy of being served as a party dip might be herb-infused Boursin cheese. We already know that Boursin is a delicious shortcut to amazing pasta, so why not use it to make a tasty pasta sauce-based dip? Just like the other soft cheeses, you can plop it directly into the sauce and melt it slowly over low heat, stirring until it's fully incorporated. You can even choose flavors that complement the seasonings already in the sauce, such as cracked black pepper or rosemary and garlic. Aside from these creamy additions, simmering the sauce to reduce it will also create a thicker texture.
You can also tailor your dippers to the autumnal theme by thinking outside the box. Garlic knots and mini quiches could be fun on an app tray, as could things like sweet potato fries or carrot chips. The possibilities for customizing and enjoying Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce are seemingly endless.