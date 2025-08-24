The Unexpected Use For Trader Joe's Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce That We're Loving This Fall

At this point, we all know that Trader Joe's is full of hidden gems — especially in the frozen food aisle, but also on the shelves. Almost every bag, box, and jar full of sweet or savory pre-prepared goodness features contents that are much more than the sum of their parts, and customers are determined to prove it by using these TJ's staples for everything except their intended purpose. For instance, Trader Joe's famous boxed soup is the key to simpler pizza, and everyone knows the best way to utilize the freezer section is to mix, match, and combine items into well-rounded meals.

With this in mind, it's absolutely no surprise that the grocery chain's seasonal items are just as versatile. Though the Trader Joe's website showcases its Autumnal Harvest Creamy Pasta Sauce paired with the retailer's adorable pumpkin-shaped pasta, TJ's connoisseurs know that this delightfully complex sauce also makes an incredible dip — just as we also know that Trader Joe's spinach and artichoke dip is incredible stirred into pasta.

Plus, if fall is your thing, you'll want to use this pasta sauce as many ways as possible. It features tomatoes, butternut squash, and carrots pureed together with a little cane sugar and savory, herby seasonings like garlic, rosemary, and sage. Turning it into a delectable dip is as simple as warming it in a saucepan and dipping whatever you'd like into it, from smoked mozzarella sticks and pepper jack grilled cheese sandwiches to Parmesan focaccia. Of course, we also know that this sauce has even greater potential.