How Trader Joe's Soup Is The Key To Simpler Pizza

If you want the warm comfort of a bowl of soup without the work, Trader Joe's has some of the best premade options around. In particular, Trader Joe's Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup and Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque offer rich, complex flavors and a creamy, velvety texture usually only achieved through hours of simmering. However, the serving sizes on the containers are a smidge deceiving — few people are satisfied by a single cup of soup.

In fact, standard soup bowls often hold around 20 ounces, while a fluid cup clocks in around 8 ounces. With 4 cups per container of TJ's soup, that means a realistic adult serving will yield very few leftovers. However, that last little bit needn't go to waste, as it's often the perfect amount to dress a personal-size pizza. That's right, Trader Joe's soup isn't just for sippin' — it's also thick and flavorful enough to double as the perfect pizza sauce.

Since both of these soups become richer and more concentrated as they bake on pizza crust, there's no need to add thickening agents like cornstarch or arrowroot powder. Just spread the tomato or butternut squash bisque onto your pizza crust, add your favorite toppings, and bake as normal. The only pitfall to remember is that if you use too much, your crust may become soggy. To prevent this, make sure to apply a thin, even layer of bisque and bake your pizza on a baking stone or wire rack (also excellent for making crispy bacon).