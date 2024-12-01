How Trader Joe's Soup Is The Key To Simpler Pizza
If you want the warm comfort of a bowl of soup without the work, Trader Joe's has some of the best premade options around. In particular, Trader Joe's Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup and Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque offer rich, complex flavors and a creamy, velvety texture usually only achieved through hours of simmering. However, the serving sizes on the containers are a smidge deceiving — few people are satisfied by a single cup of soup.
In fact, standard soup bowls often hold around 20 ounces, while a fluid cup clocks in around 8 ounces. With 4 cups per container of TJ's soup, that means a realistic adult serving will yield very few leftovers. However, that last little bit needn't go to waste, as it's often the perfect amount to dress a personal-size pizza. That's right, Trader Joe's soup isn't just for sippin' — it's also thick and flavorful enough to double as the perfect pizza sauce.
Since both of these soups become richer and more concentrated as they bake on pizza crust, there's no need to add thickening agents like cornstarch or arrowroot powder. Just spread the tomato or butternut squash bisque onto your pizza crust, add your favorite toppings, and bake as normal. The only pitfall to remember is that if you use too much, your crust may become soggy. To prevent this, make sure to apply a thin, even layer of bisque and bake your pizza on a baking stone or wire rack (also excellent for making crispy bacon).
Tasty and toppings for your TJ's pizza
One of the best things about using Trader Joe's soup in place of pizza sauce (other than the flavor bomb) is that it encourages out-of-the-box thinking when it comes to toppings. Of course, classic pepperoni, mozzarella, and sausage are still very much on the table, especially when paired with the Tomato & Roasted Red Pepper Soup. However, you can also lean into traditional tomato soup accompaniments by using white cheddar cheese instead of shredded mozzarella, adding extra garlic, and using chicken or ham for your protein (think elevated grilled cheese).
If you're not feeling nostalgic for the tomato soup of your childhood, you can also embrace the traditional Italian-American flavor combo that is tomatoes and roasted red peppers. For instance, you can stir dried herbs like basil and oregano into the soup before adding it to your crust — the flavors will concentrate and blend in the oven. To add French flair, use tarragon and some minced onion, dressing the pizza simply with Gruyère and sliced mushrooms.
Though any of these topping ideas would also work beautifully with the Pumpkin Butternut Squash Bisque, this soup's flavors are a little sweeter, less acidic, and more garlic-heavy. If you're a true garlic fiend (like us), feel free to stir a little Trader Joe's Garlic Spread into your sauce for an insanely delicious and vampire-repelling combination. Creamy bisques also blend nicely with smoky flavors, so bacon-y smoked Gouda or grilled veggies are the perfect pairings.