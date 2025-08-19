The Simple Trick To The Best Chicken Marinade Every Time

Everyone should have a good marinade recipe that works well on a variety of poultry cuts. Chicken breasts should be the testing ground for any marinade since the meat is mild and, if cooked carelessly, can be rather unforgiving. Use the right marinade and cook it well, however, and you are rewarded with a succulent piece that's flavorsome enough to eat on its own and versatile enough to add to salads, bakes, or any dish that's missing protein.

Contrary to what many believe, marinades aren't actually absorbed into meat. Instead, they predominantly flavor the surface of meat that's in contact with the liquid. This is why marinades usually contain potent flavors (and why it's a good idea to baste meat as it cooks). While marinades are a wide spectrum, ranging from easy two-ingredient chicken marinades for weeknight dinners to complex liquids layered with flavoring ingredients, they all come down to a basic balance of flavors: Savory, sweet, and sour (with a hit of spice and aromatics depending on the palate and dish). Out of these tasting notes, sour (or acidity) often gets eclipsed in importance by other flavors. It is, however, the most decisive ingredient of a marinade.

Not only does acidity add crucial flavor notes, it helps tenderise meat by breaking it down and makes it feel juicier by increasing your salivation. Choose your marinade's acidic component wisely; it can have a drastic effect on how well your chicken turns out. Popular options for infusing acidity into a marinade are lemon juice, vinegar (such as rice, balsamic, or apple cider), yogurt, and even orange juice. The one you pick should complement the marinade's other components. Be careful about how long it rests, though; leaving meat in an acidic marinade for too long can make it mushy.