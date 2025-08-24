Why Homemade Meringue Should Never Be Frozen
Meringue is a quintessential dessert treat, whether it takes the form of a crispy baked cookie, or as a delightful topping on a meringue pie. You can't go wrong by serving meringue, but there are tricks to storing it either before it's on the table or when saving it for a later time. Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share some tips on how to store meringue.
Whether you're making a heavier Italian meringue, a light French variety, or even a delightfully versatile and sweet Swiss meringue, there are common themes around storing it. If you've managed to avoid common mistakes while baking meringue, and had the diligence to create such an artful dish, you'll want to know how to best handle the finished product. One thing is certain; it should never be stored in the freezer. "I generally recommend against freezing, because as they thaw they tend to get a bit sticky from the condensation," Merritt said of meringues.
There's one main reason for this, and it has to do with the meringue's water content. Foods that contain a high water content will not do well in the freezer, and this includes meringues. Though bakers often freeze their creations in the freezer, a meringue will get rubbery when defrosted. In addition, the eggs may become watery and lumpy.
The best way to store meringue
The key to keeping a meringue at its peak is to avoid moisture, which will make it weepy. "Moisture will make meringues soggy, so avoid refrigeration and beware humid days and humid storage areas," Samantha Merritt said. Though the best way to serve a meringue pie is after it has cooled, avoid using shortcuts such as refrigeration to bring the temperature down. If you slice into a meringue pie that hasn't cooled, it may be runny, so letting the pie cool off on a rack will render the best consistency.
A meringue pie or cookies can sit in a dry area of a counter for about a day. Then, to keep them for a longer period, there's another storage method that will help maintain your meringue's delectable consistency. "The best way to store homemade meringues is in an airtight container at room temperature. Make sure they are fully dry and crisp, and fully cooled before storing," Merritt said. Meringue cookies will keep well for about a week using this method as long as they are not touching.
If you happen to keep a meringue pie for a longer period, you can put it in the refrigerator for an additional two to three days, but know that it will begin to deteriorate and become weepy. It's best to live for the moment and enjoy your meringue the day you make it!