Why Homemade Meringue Should Never Be Frozen

Meringue is a quintessential dessert treat, whether it takes the form of a crispy baked cookie, or as a delightful topping on a meringue pie. You can't go wrong by serving meringue, but there are tricks to storing it either before it's on the table or when saving it for a later time. Samantha Merritt, creator of Sugar Spun Run, a baking website known for reliable, from-scratch recipes, spoke exclusively with Chowhound to share some tips on how to store meringue.

Whether you're making a heavier Italian meringue, a light French variety, or even a delightfully versatile and sweet Swiss meringue, there are common themes around storing it. If you've managed to avoid common mistakes while baking meringue, and had the diligence to create such an artful dish, you'll want to know how to best handle the finished product. One thing is certain; it should never be stored in the freezer. "I generally recommend against freezing, because as they thaw they tend to get a bit sticky from the condensation," Merritt said of meringues.

There's one main reason for this, and it has to do with the meringue's water content. Foods that contain a high water content will not do well in the freezer, and this includes meringues. Though bakers often freeze their creations in the freezer, a meringue will get rubbery when defrosted. In addition, the eggs may become watery and lumpy.