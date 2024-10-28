Why You Have To Let Lemon Meringue Pie Cool Down Before Serving

Even for citrus lovers who happily partake in lemon shortbread cookies or fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes, lemon meringue pie may be the piece de resistance. This classic creation consists of a pastry pie crust filled with zingy, pudding-like lemon curd, then topped with a pillowy meringue that's browned to perfection, providing a deliciously creamy counterpoint to the tartness. Every slice is irresistible, so it's tough to wait for a fresh-baked pie to cool — but it's a must-do for the dessert to be any good at all.

In order to fully experience the transcendence of this sunny pie, it's crucial that it be cool all the way through before you dive in. Cutting into your lemon meringue while it's warm will result in a runny, liquid-y filling that hasn't fully set, and will spill out in a soupy mess rather than standing firm and tall.

A reliable way to tell if you're in the clear is to touch the bottom of your pie pan (carefully, once you're sure you won't risk a burn). If it's cool, you should be in good shape. That said, if you really want to be certain, give your dessert a minimum of six hours to cool on a wire rack (or an upside down muffin tin, a great simple swap if you don't have a cooling rack). This wait will give you peace of mind about your pie's integrity.