Why You Have To Let Lemon Meringue Pie Cool Down Before Serving
Even for citrus lovers who happily partake in lemon shortbread cookies or fluffy lemon ricotta pancakes, lemon meringue pie may be the piece de resistance. This classic creation consists of a pastry pie crust filled with zingy, pudding-like lemon curd, then topped with a pillowy meringue that's browned to perfection, providing a deliciously creamy counterpoint to the tartness. Every slice is irresistible, so it's tough to wait for a fresh-baked pie to cool — but it's a must-do for the dessert to be any good at all.
In order to fully experience the transcendence of this sunny pie, it's crucial that it be cool all the way through before you dive in. Cutting into your lemon meringue while it's warm will result in a runny, liquid-y filling that hasn't fully set, and will spill out in a soupy mess rather than standing firm and tall.
A reliable way to tell if you're in the clear is to touch the bottom of your pie pan (carefully, once you're sure you won't risk a burn). If it's cool, you should be in good shape. That said, if you really want to be certain, give your dessert a minimum of six hours to cool on a wire rack (or an upside down muffin tin, a great simple swap if you don't have a cooling rack). This wait will give you peace of mind about your pie's integrity.
It's risky to put lemon meringue pie in the fridge
When it comes to cooling your lemon meringue pie, be wary of shortcuts. Although you want your dessert to cool quickly, popping it in the fridge can cause another dilemma — a soggy situation known as weeping. This occurs when droplets of moisture develop between the filling and meringue, and can be caused by a few factors, including over-whipped egg whites, over-baked meringue, and fridge storage.
One way to help prevent weeping — even if you have to put your pie in the fridge for later — is to pre-cook your meringue and then slather it on the fully-baked pie (you can always use a torch or pop it under the broiler briefly to achieve that crackly, toasty top). Alternatively, carefully place your pan on an top of an ice pack. This way, the lower layer of the pie (that lemony filling) will cool and become firm, without having to resort to the fridge.
Lemon meringue pie will be its best self on day one, but you can keep it out on the counter for about a day. After that, it is possible to refrigerate it and keep it fresh for two or three additional days. If you wind up with some of that pesky excess moisture on top, you can gently soak it up with a clean paper towel. That said, once your patience has been rewarded with a perfect slice, you may not have to worry about any leftovers.