Aluminum Foil Makes Getting Rid Of Bacon Grease A Breeze

If you love bacon, you know that cooking it can leave behind a greasy puddle in the pan. But if you don't dispose of the leftover oils properly, you may be left with a big problem. Aluminum foil is an easy way to handle it. Next time you cook bacon, line a bowl with aluminum foil and pour the grease directly in. Wait for it to cool (or toss it in the fridge or freezer to speed up the process) then fold up the chunk of fat in the tinfoil and toss it. You can also pinch up the edges of a sheet of tinfoil to form a bowl and dump it directly on the foil.

Leftover grease from bacon and other fatty foods such as ground meat should never be poured down your drain. That's because what goes down as a liquid doesn't stay that way. Grease hardens into clumps that can clog up sewer pipes. Additionally, stuck grease can also grow even larger and become a sludge-like texture when other liquids and food particles join it down the drain. But don't beat yourself up if you've made the mistake of tossing bacon grease into the sink, as you're not alone. According to New York City's 2019 State of the Sewers report, 66% of sewer backups were determined to be related to grease.