Aluminum Foil Makes Getting Rid Of Bacon Grease A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you love bacon, you know that cooking it can leave behind a greasy puddle in the pan. But if you don't dispose of the leftover oils properly, you may be left with a big problem. Aluminum foil is an easy way to handle it. Next time you cook bacon, line a bowl with aluminum foil and pour the grease directly in. Wait for it to cool (or toss it in the fridge or freezer to speed up the process) then fold up the chunk of fat in the tinfoil and toss it. You can also pinch up the edges of a sheet of tinfoil to form a bowl and dump it directly on the foil.
Leftover grease from bacon and other fatty foods such as ground meat should never be poured down your drain. That's because what goes down as a liquid doesn't stay that way. Grease hardens into clumps that can clog up sewer pipes. Additionally, stuck grease can also grow even larger and become a sludge-like texture when other liquids and food particles join it down the drain. But don't beat yourself up if you've made the mistake of tossing bacon grease into the sink, as you're not alone. According to New York City's 2019 State of the Sewers report, 66% of sewer backups were determined to be related to grease.
Other ways to get rid of bacon grease
You can buy a pack of grease disposal bags and a container, like the Hushee Set of 26 Grease Containers for Kitchen, which can withstand temperatures of up to 120 degrees Fahrenheit (though it's recommended to wait for the grease to cool a bit before pouring it in the bags). But you don't have to spend money to deal with bacon grease. Leftover takeout containers or old soup cans can also be repurposed to hold bacon grease, and then tossed. Unfortunately you should never compost grease, or just toss it in the yard. It doesn't break down well and decomposes very slowly, which can cause a smell and attract mice and other creatures.
Another option: don't toss bacon grease! Turn it into a savory vinaigrette. You can use it like any cooking oil, and it's particularly tasty with egg dishes, or you can repurpose bacon grease for a tasty twist on a famous southern dish. When the grease is still in liquid form, strain it into a bowl to get any bacon bits out, then put it in a container with a lid, like a glass jar. Toss your tub of leftover bacon grease after it has been in the fridge for around three months.