How Restaurants Manage To Serve Perfectly Ripe Avocados Every Time

Cooking with avocados at home is a famously fickle task. If you don't have the time or know-how to properly ripen them, you end up with hard, flavorless hockey pucks that are nowhere near guacamole-ready when you need them. Even more maddeningly, once they are ripe, these green fruits appear to brown and rot in the blink of an eye. On the other hand, eating avocado at a restaurant never seems to come with these issues. Whether you're ordering overpriced avocado toast, a tasty salad, or a side of guac, you'd expect to be served a plate that's bright green and perfectly ripe — and if you weren't, you'd probably send it back.

So how do restaurants manage this impossible feat? Do all commercial kitchens have some kind of avocado ripening device we laymen don't know about? Not exactly. According to chef Justin Mosel, the executive director of culinary at Rubio's Coastal Grill, the secret is in the tactics of the avocado suppliers that restaurants have access to. "Restaurants are generally able to deliver on consistent ripeness because the fruit purchased from major distributors is pre-treated with ethylene gas," he informs us.

Ethylene, a natural hormone present in all fruits, is the key to ripening any avocado — which is why storing avocados in a paper bag with other fruits helps them ripen faster. But in commercial avocado production, its usage is taken a step further, Mosel says: "Ethylene gas is captured from the avocado, concentrated, and applied back in order to control ripening."