Keep Your Avocados Pristine Green With This Clever Viral Tip
Avocados have proudly earned their spot as a staple in many cuisines around the world. Whether grilled to give guacamole a major flavor upgrade, incorporated into a salad, or spread onto a warm slice of toast, they are incredibly versatile.
While it's easy to learn how to ripen an avocado, keeping it fresh can be difficult. Cut one in half and leave it out, and you'll quickly see it become mushy in a couple of hours. Thankfully, TikTok user @mikey_bee99 shared his hack for saving your avocados before they go bad. In a viral video that has gained over 10 million views, he shared a surprising avocado-cutting hack that helps keep avocados fresh. What's the trick? Just slice off the top of the fruit and use a spoon to scoop out exactly as much of the flesh as you need.
@mikey_bee99
Avocado hack ...only if you DONT WANT to eat it allavocado fyp avotoast
This unconventional method should help keep your avocado green much longer. So, if you're curious to try it out for yourself, make sure to start by picking the right avocados at the grocery store. Then go home and prep your station. An avocado, knife, spoon, and cutting board are all you need. Grab the knife and carefully remove the top of the avocado. Next, use the spoon to take out your preferred amount of avocado flesh and use it for the recipe of your choice. If there's still plenty of avocado left, there's no need to worry — just put it on a plate face down and leave it in the fridge.
Does this viral hack really work?
The idea behind this method is that cutting off the top of an avocado, rather than slicing it in half, exposes less flesh to oxygen. By minimizing air exposure, you can significantly extend the avocado's bright green color. It will stay vibrant even hours after you cut into it. If you enjoy avocados regularly, and continuously chase after the tastiest avocados you can find, this simple yet effective trick could be a game-changer.
But, while some TikTok users hailed the hack as a brilliant way to keep a leftover avocado fresh, others dismissed it as impractical, arguing that the pit makes it difficult to scoop out the flesh. If that's a deal-breaker for you too, and you wouldn't want to risk potential spoilage, then there are plenty of other ways to keep your avocado fresh.
One of them is to squeeze lime or lemon juice over your avocado. This can extend its shelf life for up to four days in the fridge. If you're out of lemon or lime, simply place your halved avocado in a water-filled airtight container and store it in the fridge for up to three days. Finally, if you don't mind a hint of onion, putting a slice of onion beside your avocado half in the container can keep it fresh for around two extra days. Then, once the cravings hit, simply take it out and enjoy it fresh just as when you first sliced it.