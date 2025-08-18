Keep Your Avocados Pristine Green With This Clever Viral Tip

Avocados have proudly earned their spot as a staple in many cuisines around the world. Whether grilled to give guacamole a major flavor upgrade, incorporated into a salad, or spread onto a warm slice of toast, they are incredibly versatile.

While it's easy to learn how to ripen an avocado, keeping it fresh can be difficult. Cut one in half and leave it out, and you'll quickly see it become mushy in a couple of hours. Thankfully, TikTok user @mikey_bee99 shared his hack for saving your avocados before they go bad. In a viral video that has gained over 10 million views, he shared a surprising avocado-cutting hack that helps keep avocados fresh. What's the trick? Just slice off the top of the fruit and use a spoon to scoop out exactly as much of the flesh as you need.

@mikey_bee99 Avocado hack ...only if you DONT WANT to eat it allavocado fyp avotoast ♬ original sound – mikey_bee99

This unconventional method should help keep your avocado green much longer. So, if you're curious to try it out for yourself, make sure to start by picking the right avocados at the grocery store. Then go home and prep your station. An avocado, knife, spoon, and cutting board are all you need. Grab the knife and carefully remove the top of the avocado. Next, use the spoon to take out your preferred amount of avocado flesh and use it for the recipe of your choice. If there's still plenty of avocado left, there's no need to worry — just put it on a plate face down and leave it in the fridge.