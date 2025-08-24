Gordon Ramsay's Easy Tip For Avoiding Soggy Eggs Benedict

There is no elevated breakfast dish quite like the classic eggs Benedict. It requires a little extra technique, and unfortunately, it's easy to mess up. There are several moving parts to the recipe, but most importantly, those eggs should be poached in water, resulting in a delicate, yolky egg. To avoid the most common mistakes when making eggs Benedict, take a tip from Gordon Ramsay by draining the eggs on a paper towel prior to plating the dish.

If you don't remove the water from the poached eggs, it will seep onto the other ingredients, creating a messy, less-appealing texture. The paper towel absorbs the moisture and prevents the dish from getting too soggy, but you'll need to be careful how you prepare the eggs as well. Poached eggs often require a lot of attention.

"The secret is not to boil the water rapidly," Ramsay said in a YouTube tutorial on his channel. "The strength of the boil can literally explode your egg." The trick is to lower the eggs into the water gently and pull them out when they float on top. Remove them with a slotted spoon, which helps reduce the water transfer before you place them on the paper towel.