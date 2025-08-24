Brussels sprouts can be a bit of a polarizing veggie. Some people simply love them and some hate them. Although sprout-centric preparations have come a long way in recent decades, sometimes a recipe can just go wrong, leaving you with a pile of bitter cabbages. Essentially, Brussels sprouts taste bitter because they contain compounds called glucosinolates that are released when cell walls are broken down, causing the bitter taste. This doesn't mean that all Brussels sprouts are overly bitter, but they all contain the compound, so there's going to be some bitterness, regardless. But if you end up with Brussels that are just far too pungent, what can you do?

To learn the best way to remove the bitter taste in Brussels sprouts, we reached out to an expert for an exclusive on how to get it done. Marina Schulze is a recipe developer at HelloFresh, which recently released its 2025-2026 State of Home Cooking Report. Schulze says it's mostly about the preparation. She recommends trimming a bit of the bottoms and cutting the sprouts in half lengthwise. "Then sear them, cut-side-down in an oven-safe pan to get lots of color before transferring to the oven to finish cooking," she says. She explains that the caramelization will bring out the sweet, nutty flavor that will help tamp down on the bitterness.

But if they're still too bitter once you've finished the recipe, what can you do? Schulze says it's all about understanding flavor. "You can easily combat bitter with sweet. So adding a drizzle of maple syrup or honey is great. Or even sprinkling on some candied pecans." But for even sweeter Brussels sprouts, it all starts before you cook.