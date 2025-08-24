What's That White Stuff On Sour Candy? Here's The Real Answer

There are a few key elements of the perfect movie theater trip, and they pretty much all center around food: a bucket of buttery popcorn, a massive slushy, and a bag of super-sour candy. Whether you're a true sour candy devotee or a casual Sour Patch Kids aficionado, there's a certain kind of fun to be found in the overpowering sensation of something sour hitting your tongue. But have you ever wondered how that flavor is formed artificially, as opposed to the natural sourness found in lemons and limes? And what is that white stuff that makes the candy so pungent?

Turns out, artificial sourness takes a page from the book of classic sour fruits with a process called "sour sanding," which combines sugar and citric acid (and occasionally malic or tartaric acid). Citric acid is a compound naturally found in all of your favorite mouth-puckeringly sour fruits, but can also be mass-produced for use in coating Sour Punch straws or Sour Patch Kids. Malic acid is also naturally occurring, typically found in green apples, and is sometimes included to up the intensity of a candy's tart flavor. Meanwhile, sugar creates that fun powdered texture that is 100% guaranteed to get all over your fingers, balances out the sour acid, and makes sure the candy is sufficiently sweet.