The Great American Chef That Inspired Disney's Princess Tiana

Disney's "The Princess and the Frog" (2009) follows the inspirational story of Tiana, a chef who works hard to make her dreams of opening a restaurant come true. Wielding platefuls of her homemade Mardi-Gras beignets and cooking up gumbo for her loved ones, this New Orleans, Louisiana-based Disney Princess has a story that feels authentic and relatable. While this movie is full of fantastical Disney charm, Princess Tiana's character was inspired by a real woman dubbed the "Queen of Creole Cuisine."

Leah Chase was the executive chef behind Dooky Chase's restaurant in New Orleans throughout the 1940s and onward. She received the 2016 James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, and her role during the Civil Rights movement has been celebrated on display at the National Museum of African American History and Culture. All of these accomplishments helped to define her as the blueprint for Tiana in the "The Princess and the Frog" film.

Before we dive all the way into Chase's remarkable life story, let's take a second to zoom out and look at how, exactly, the plot and main character of "The Princess and the Frog" intertwine with this real, boundary-defying Southern chef. As a Black woman growing up in the mid-20th century, Chase experienced a difficult childhood. She lived through the Great Depression by working various low-wage jobs, including one rather similar to where Tiana's story begins: a waitress in the French Quarter. Another similarity between them is that Chase, too, married a jazz trumpeter.