While Atlanta is often praised for its many iconic eateries, including the historic restaurant that former Vice President Kamala Harris absolutely loves, but it has more importantly been at the forefront of some of the largest social justice movements in U.S. history. Paschal's was a part of this change by giving back to the community. When Civil Rights advocates were arrested for demonstrating, the Paschal brothers would post bond and offer their restaurant as a refuge for these people to reunite with their loved ones, sometimes with a free meal. Paschal's also practiced integrated seating long before it was a protected right.

For a time, Paschal's on Hunter Street even encompassed a hotel and the La Carousel Lounge, which became a jazz hotspot that boasted performances from music legends such as Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knight. Black, white, gay, and straight patrons alike were able to appreciate the classy cocktails and plates full of Southern soul food. The only distinction Paschal's observed among those within its walls was a formal evening dress code to encourage gentlemanly behavior.

While Paschal's and its ventures have changed over time, its poetic placement in an airport connecting people from across the world makes perfect sense. The signature flavorful fried chicken, barbecue, and mac and cheese make for a filling dinner that's full of savory goodness. Customers can finish their meal and prepare for the next journey with a sip of the King's Dream cocktail, named after Paschal's most famous patron.