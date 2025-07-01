You Can Eat At A Restaurant Chain Once Loved By Martin Luther King Jr. At This US Airport
Atlanta, Georgia is a lively city. For those lucky enough to be flying over the traffic to get to it, the Hartsfield-Jackson airport has restaurants that can satisfy travelers through any layover. Grindhouse is home to some of the best burgers in the city, and Ecco can give you an upscale dining experience away from the hustle and bustle. Among all these eateries, though, one establishment has played a special part in Atlanta's history, truly putting the "soul" in the city's soul food scene.
Before it found a spot in one of the largest airports in the country, Paschal's began as a small, 30-seat sandwich shop. The restaurant was founded by brothers James and Robert Paschal in 1947, and it didn't take long for their Southern fried cooking to win locals' hearts. As Black business owners, the duo was actively involved in the Civil Rights Movement, and the Paschal's restaurant became a meeting place for prominent organizers, including Martin Luther King Jr. himself. According to a report by the New York Times, King especially enjoyed the vegetable soup.
Paschal's is an important reflection of Atlanta's history
While Atlanta is often praised for its many iconic eateries, including the historic restaurant that former Vice President Kamala Harris absolutely loves, but it has more importantly been at the forefront of some of the largest social justice movements in U.S. history. Paschal's was a part of this change by giving back to the community. When Civil Rights advocates were arrested for demonstrating, the Paschal brothers would post bond and offer their restaurant as a refuge for these people to reunite with their loved ones, sometimes with a free meal. Paschal's also practiced integrated seating long before it was a protected right.
For a time, Paschal's on Hunter Street even encompassed a hotel and the La Carousel Lounge, which became a jazz hotspot that boasted performances from music legends such as Aretha Franklin and Gladys Knight. Black, white, gay, and straight patrons alike were able to appreciate the classy cocktails and plates full of Southern soul food. The only distinction Paschal's observed among those within its walls was a formal evening dress code to encourage gentlemanly behavior.
While Paschal's and its ventures have changed over time, its poetic placement in an airport connecting people from across the world makes perfect sense. The signature flavorful fried chicken, barbecue, and mac and cheese make for a filling dinner that's full of savory goodness. Customers can finish their meal and prepare for the next journey with a sip of the King's Dream cocktail, named after Paschal's most famous patron.