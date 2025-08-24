Why Your Mustard Is Spoiling In The Fridge Faster Than It Should

Cleaning the cap and keeping the mustard in the refrigerator are two easy ways to prevent spoilage. You can technically store mustard at room temperature, but if you want it to last for several months, then you should absolutely store it in the refrigerator. Colder temperatures will help your condiment keep for longer.

Beyond these basic storage tips, if you're using mustard from a jar, make sure you're only inserting clean utensils into it. For example, don't take a scoop of yogurt, which expires within a couple of weeks, then use the same spoon to grab a scoop of mustard. Mixing foods like this introduces new bacteria that could cause the mustard to spoil more quickly. It's also important to avoid licking the spoon in between scoops from the jar, even if you're the only one using it. The bacteria from your mouth speed up the spoilage process.

If possible, it's best to go for a squeeze bottle. Pushing the mustard out of the bottle from the outside is safer because it prevents you from introducing new bacteria via a dirty utensil. When mustard is stored using the above suggestions, an opened and re-sealed bottle should keep at peak quality for roughly a year.