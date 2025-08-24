How To Spot A Double-Yolk Egg Before You Crack It Open

Cracking open an egg to find two yolks can be a happy surprise, like finding a four leaf clover; but unlike a four leaf clover, it's not so easy to tell if you've struck luck just by looking at the eggs in your carton. It's not impossible though, and with a little patience and practice, it's fairly easy to identify the doubler yolkers before they have been cracked.

Some of the best ways to know if you have a double yolk is to start by practicing weighing eggs in your hands to know how much a regular egg weighs versus one with two yolks. If you find an egg that seems heavier than the rest, you can try a method called candling; just hold the egg up to a bright lightbulb and look through the shell to see if there are two yolks hiding out inside. If you want to increase your chances of finding a double yolk egg, make sure to opt for jumbo or farm-fresh eggs.