Make A Better Crustless Quiche By Using This Bakeware Essential
Whether you like to enjoy baked eggs for brunch, dinner, or daily breakfast, you probably are either team frittata or team quiche. But whatever team you're on, you might want to consider adding a hybrid of the two to your weekly rotation: crustless quiche. Quiche with no crust might seem confusing at first, because crustless quiche is just a frittata, right? Not necessarily. A crustless quiche differs from a frittata because it's not cooked on the stovetop; it goes right in the oven. It also contains a different ratio of milk to eggs. But unlike traditional quiche, it doesn't have a crust, so it requires just a few ingredients to pull off.
If that sounds as delicious as it does simple, there's another tip on the secret for success with a crustless quiche: It should be made in a pie dish for best results. That's because it helps the quiche keep its thickness, which makes it more "deep dish" and still a quiche, not a frittata. Plus, a pie dish will help your quiche cook evenly in the oven. Remember, it is not getting cooked on the stovetop first!
What ingredients do you need for a crustless quiche?
A crustless quiche is pretty simple to make because it requires only three core ingredients: Eggs, milk, and cheese. From there, you can add in whatever ingredients you have on hand or get as fancy as you want. We're particularly fond of a mushroom and leek quiche, but some other options include bacon, potatoes, tomatoes, or green onions, or you get even more creative by adding in leftover pasta. The possibilities are truly endless, and it makes it easy to use up any leftover bits you have in your fridge at the end of the week.
One tricky thing about heavy quiche ingredients is that they can weigh your dish down. Sometimes your dish can turn out watery. To nix that, follow this tip for an easy fix for watery quiche: Always sauté any vegetables first, and make sure you thaw and drain any frozen vegetables you're adding to your quiche. That way, it should cook and crisp up nicely.