Make A Better Crustless Quiche By Using This Bakeware Essential

Whether you like to enjoy baked eggs for brunch, dinner, or daily breakfast, you probably are either team frittata or team quiche. But whatever team you're on, you might want to consider adding a hybrid of the two to your weekly rotation: crustless quiche. Quiche with no crust might seem confusing at first, because crustless quiche is just a frittata, right? Not necessarily. A crustless quiche differs from a frittata because it's not cooked on the stovetop; it goes right in the oven. It also contains a different ratio of milk to eggs. But unlike traditional quiche, it doesn't have a crust, so it requires just a few ingredients to pull off.

If that sounds as delicious as it does simple, there's another tip on the secret for success with a crustless quiche: It should be made in a pie dish for best results. That's because it helps the quiche keep its thickness, which makes it more "deep dish" and still a quiche, not a frittata. Plus, a pie dish will help your quiche cook evenly in the oven. Remember, it is not getting cooked on the stovetop first!