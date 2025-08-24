A dish like bouillabaisse can last in the fridge for around two to three days, though you should let it cool first and toss it into an airtight container, too. If you freeze it, it can last around three months. Consuming it after that timeframe is possible, though the flavors might be less potent. Evidently, it's also important to know how to keep your ingredients fresh even before starting the fire, and it should really begin there. Whether the fish is fresh or frozen tells a different story, as the fresh fish can last longer (up to six months), which is why sometimes frozen fish can be superior to fresh. However, when stored in better conditions, such as in a freezer with a temperature below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, it can even last up to a year.

On the other hand, if it's raw seafood we're talking about, the best way to store it in the fridge is to keep the temperature at 40 degrees Fahrenheit (or less). Ideally, you should only buy fresh, raw fish if you're sure you'll be using it in your dish in one to two days. Otherwise, keeping it in a tightly sealed container, preferably something that keeps moisture out, is best. A dish like bouillabaisse also has shellfish, so if you're working with this ingredient, especially if procured live, it's best to cook it in two to three days. For certain types of shellfish like oysters, though, seven to 10 days is possible.