The Early Career Mistake Gordon Ramsay Thinks Was One Of His Worst
Even experts started out as new kids on the block, making plenty of mistakes that may or may not have led to where they are now. After all, through mistakes we learn. Famous TV chef Gordon Ramsay is, of course, no exception. Before he became the person on TV with international restaurants glimmering with multiple Michelin stars — and even knowledgeable enough to give advice to aspiring chefs — he honed his craft by gaining experience in different kitchens starting when he was only 16 years old. When Ramsay spoke with Bon Appétit about his career in 2009, he mentioned the early career mistake that he thinks was one of his worst — and it's an error that anyone (even pros) can easily make. Ramsay reminisced about his time working at a resort in the French Alps, telling the magazine, "One day the head chef asked me to put the fresh bouillabaisse outside in the freezing cold to chill it. By the evening it had festered and formed a thick froth on top."
Notorious for having ingredients that spoil fast due to bacteria growing at a rapid pace, bouillabaisse and other similar cuisines are best consumed fresh. Even ice-cold temperatures outdoors won't cut it if left out for too long, as we've learned from Ramsay's mistake. And if there's one more thing to learn, storing it properly is a cardinal rule you don't want to break. Fortunately, you don't have to train under five-star chefs to learn all about it.
Avoid making the same mistake
A dish like bouillabaisse can last in the fridge for around two to three days, though you should let it cool first and toss it into an airtight container, too. If you freeze it, it can last around three months. Consuming it after that timeframe is possible, though the flavors might be less potent. Evidently, it's also important to know how to keep your ingredients fresh even before starting the fire, and it should really begin there. Whether the fish is fresh or frozen tells a different story, as the fresh fish can last longer (up to six months), which is why sometimes frozen fish can be superior to fresh. However, when stored in better conditions, such as in a freezer with a temperature below 0 degrees Fahrenheit, it can even last up to a year.
On the other hand, if it's raw seafood we're talking about, the best way to store it in the fridge is to keep the temperature at 40 degrees Fahrenheit (or less). Ideally, you should only buy fresh, raw fish if you're sure you'll be using it in your dish in one to two days. Otherwise, keeping it in a tightly sealed container, preferably something that keeps moisture out, is best. A dish like bouillabaisse also has shellfish, so if you're working with this ingredient, especially if procured live, it's best to cook it in two to three days. For certain types of shellfish like oysters, though, seven to 10 days is possible.