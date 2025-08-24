Ditch The Vodka For Bourbon In Your Next Chocolate Martini And Taste The Magic

The easiest way to add bourbon to your chocolate martini is to simply swap it out for the vodka, but there are some caveats. You may need to adjust the ratios a bit since bourbon adds more sweetness than vodka does. It's really about playing with the ingredients to fine-tune it to your liking. If you find you don't have enough chocolate flavor and don't want to up the amount of alcohol, add chocolate syrup or garnish the cocktail with cocoa powder.

As far as what bourbon to use, choose a good middle-of-the-road brand, such as Old Forester 86 Proof or Evan Williams Bottled-In-Bond, that enhances the flavor but doesn't overwhelm. The first has a flavor profile with notes of vanilla and orange, the latter includes hints of caramel and burnt sugar, all of which add to the tastiness of this cocktail. Plus, these aren't so expensive that you feel like they're wasted in a mixed drink rather than enjoyed neat (though they can be). You can further build the bourbon flavors of your chocolate martini by swapping out bourbon cream for Baileys. A regular chocolate martini can be delicious, but this simple spirit swap can make it even better.