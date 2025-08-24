The Old School 7Up Flavor You Won't See People Drinking Anymore
If you grew up in the late '80s, 7Up made a little deviation from its signature crisp, lemon-lime profile. In 1988, a product called 7Up Gold, a darker, spicier soda, hit the shelves. 7Up Gold wasn't citrusy, but more in the root beer or ginger ale category. It was caramel in color, had a distinct smell, and the taste was often described as spicy. The product not only looked great, but was considerably different than what many consumers associated with 7Up.
See, after 7Up merged with Dr Pepper, the brand needed a drink to compete in the cola space as well. The original advertisements claimed this product had a wilder side while assuring consumers they could still count on 7Up's history of taste and refreshing flavor. On paper, this was a no-brainer: Take an existing brand, shake it up a little, and open doors to find a new audience.
However, the gamble didn't quite land with customers. Those who were fans of the original 7Up were unconvinced that it was anything more than just ginger ale, while cola drinkers weren't convinced to swap out titans like Coke or Pepsi. Within a year, 7Up Gold joined the list of discontinued sodas that will most likely never return. Today, it's simply a footnote in soda history with a few nostalgic commercials in its wake.
7Up Gold failed to find a proper audience
In retrospect, 7Up Gold is a classic case of how even a sizable corporation can misjudge, or at least overestimate its consumer base. The company simply wanted to extend further than lemon-lime flavor, but 7Up Gold was the opposite of the very thing that made people love the brand to begin with. The familiar caffeine-free soft drink was all about lightness and refreshment.
So when 7Up introduced a caffeinated, amber-colored, spiced drink, consumers were understandably confused. The relatively short life span of the drink (1988 to 1989) means it has since faded away, other than among vintage soda collectors and memorabilia aficionados. Others who do remember 7Up Gold think of it with some amount of intrigue and nostalgia. There are a few unopened cans still hanging around on auction or resale sites, but after almost four decades, interest continues to wane.
However, while 7Up has refused to bring back this short-lived soda, all hope is not lost in regards to enjoying varieties and remixes of the original drink. Today, there are many ways to transform 7Up's taste into something completely different. For example, 7Up and beer make for a refreshing cocktail, while you can make a delicious mocktail with just some 7Up, tomato juice, and celery salt.
Maybe, perhaps, in this new craft soda era, where curious flavors attract niche audiences, 7Up Gold might have stood a better chance. Back then, however, the traditional soda aisle was not the friendliest place for this product.