The Old School 7Up Flavor You Won't See People Drinking Anymore

If you grew up in the late '80s, 7Up made a little deviation from its signature crisp, lemon-lime profile. In 1988, a product called 7Up Gold, a darker, spicier soda, hit the shelves. 7Up Gold wasn't citrusy, but more in the root beer or ginger ale category. It was caramel in color, had a distinct smell, and the taste was often described as spicy. The product not only looked great, but was considerably different than what many consumers associated with 7Up.

See, after 7Up merged with Dr Pepper, the brand needed a drink to compete in the cola space as well. The original advertisements claimed this product had a wilder side while assuring consumers they could still count on 7Up's history of taste and refreshing flavor. On paper, this was a no-brainer: Take an existing brand, shake it up a little, and open doors to find a new audience.

However, the gamble didn't quite land with customers. Those who were fans of the original 7Up were unconvinced that it was anything more than just ginger ale, while cola drinkers weren't convinced to swap out titans like Coke or Pepsi. Within a year, 7Up Gold joined the list of discontinued sodas that will most likely never return. Today, it's simply a footnote in soda history with a few nostalgic commercials in its wake.