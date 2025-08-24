Make An Easy Fall Centerpiece For Your Kitchen With A Handful Of Dollar Store Items
Fall centerpieces don't have to cost a lot of money. With just a handful of items from your local dollar store, you can create themed displays that look high-end and are friendly to your bank account. (And while you're there, you can even grab some ingredients for a simple pumpkin curry Halloween soup.)
For starters, add a battery-operated light to a seasonal vase to create decor that brings an alluring autumn glow to your tabletop. Instead of splurging on a vase, you can also use jars or bottles from your kitchen as candle holders, giving these items a second life while keeping the cost of your fall decor low. Next, in lieu of an expensive floral arrangement, grab several tiny pumpkins from the dollar store and add them to a wooden crate on a bed silk leaves. Add a simple base underneath the crate, such as a themed placemat or small decorative tray, to bring more color and depth to the piece. Subtle touches like this will help make your centerpiece feel thought-out rather than haphazardly thrown together.
If you want to reuse some pumpkins you wanted to try cooking with, combine these fruits with other natural elements, like pinecones or acorns, and arrange them on your tabletop. This will give your display a homey, authentic feel.
One example of a DIY fall centerpiece
If you're stuck on what to make for your DIY fall centerpiece, start by getting a clear glass vase at your local dollar store. Next, grab an exacto knife, Krylon frosted glass spray paint, and battery-operated candles. You should have most of the other items needed for this DIY project at home, including a pencil, a few sheets of paper, a plastic bag, painter's tape, and some acorns or pinecones from your yard.
To create your fall-themed display, use a pencil to draw a simple pumpkin or leaf on a piece of paper, then cut out your design with an exacto knife to create a stencil. Wrap your vase in the plastic bag, leaving an opening that's large enough to fit your drawing. Now use your painter's tape to secure the stencil and bag to the vase, and mist your design with some frosted glass paint.
While you wait for the finish to dry, head outside to grab some acorns or pinecones to fill your vase. (You can also use popcorn kernels instead.) Fill the jar to your heart's content and top it with an LED pillar candle, then place your new centerpiece on your kitchen table to bring that autumn feel. Now your fall-themed Jell-O shots will look right at home on your decorated table. This is just one of many ways to go about making a DIY centerpiece. You are only limited by your imagination.