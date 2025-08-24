Make An Easy Fall Centerpiece For Your Kitchen With A Handful Of Dollar Store Items

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Fall centerpieces don't have to cost a lot of money. With just a handful of items from your local dollar store, you can create themed displays that look high-end and are friendly to your bank account. (And while you're there, you can even grab some ingredients for a simple pumpkin curry Halloween soup.)

For starters, add a battery-operated light to a seasonal vase to create decor that brings an alluring autumn glow to your tabletop. Instead of splurging on a vase, you can also use jars or bottles from your kitchen as candle holders, giving these items a second life while keeping the cost of your fall decor low. Next, in lieu of an expensive floral arrangement, grab several tiny pumpkins from the dollar store and add them to a wooden crate on a bed silk leaves. Add a simple base underneath the crate, such as a themed placemat or small decorative tray, to bring more color and depth to the piece. Subtle touches like this will help make your centerpiece feel thought-out rather than haphazardly thrown together.

If you want to reuse some pumpkins you wanted to try cooking with, combine these fruits with other natural elements, like pinecones or acorns, and arrange them on your tabletop. This will give your display a homey, authentic feel.