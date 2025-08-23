What Anthony Bourdain Was Like Off-Camera According To His Assistant

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

During his life, Anthony Bourdain was a constant presence on television screens, known best for his "Parts Unknown" and "No Reservations" shows. Many consider him more than a television personality — a genuine and resonant voice in the food world. It's easy to project expectations onto celebrities, but many fans wonder if Bourdain was the same honest and curious person when the cameras weren't rolling.

Bourdain's former assistant and co-writer, Laurie Woolever, wrote about her experience working with him in a piece for Food & Wine, painting a complex portrait of a man who is now seen as an icon of culinary authenticity. However, according to Woolever, Bourdain wasn't always on the hunt for authenticity. She commented, "There persists a myth about Tony that, whenever he was hungry — and in this myth, he was always hungry — he would, without fail, seek out the best, most 'authentic,' most intense, most attention-seeking dish, anywhere he was in the world."

Bourdain wasn't always fixated on the idea of keeping his travels culturally faithful. In fact, one day after filming in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, during the Madai Festival, Bourdain chose to get some KFC with his crew rather than immerse himself in the festivities. This does not mean, though, that he was averse to exploration. Woolever notes that instead, he was happy to share stories from the road (not to mention the chicken and biscuits) with his crew on their hotel's rooftop. He had also pulled a similar stunt in Louisiana, grabbing fried chicken from Popeyes after spending weeks in Hong Kong's food scene.