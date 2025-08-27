You'll Find The Original Deviled Crab In This Florida City
Florida is known for its orange juice and fresh produce, as well as the amazing fish you can get just about anywhere you go. Some towns even have their own specific specialties, like Coastal Tarpon Springs, home to some of Florida's best Greek food. As for uncooked fare, you can find all manner of rare produce at Yellow Green Farmers Market in South Florida. But when it comes to the best iconic and traditional fried deviled crab, Tampa Bay is the place to be.
Deviled crab sometimes refers to crab meat that is cooked, breaded, and stuffed back into the shell. Tampa Bay deviled crab (or simply devil crab), however, is basically a crab croquette, often served streetside and made to be eaten handheld. It consists of blue crab meat that is mixed with sofrito (diced onions, green peppers, garlic, and tomato), sautéed, then breaded and deep-fried (originally in stale Cuban breadcrumbs). Supposedly, it got its name for being "hot as the devil," because recipes originally used pepper flakes; now, it's more likely to be served with hot sauce on the side.
While deviled crab is the perfect Tampa Bay meal because of the city's proximity to fresh crab, it also has deeper ties to the area. Apparently, Tampa's deviled crab came about during the cigar workers' strike in the late 1920s because it was an inexpensive way to feed striking workers, and they could easily enjoy the croquettes while walking the picket line.
Where to find Tampa deviled crab & discover some other local specialties
While not as commonly purchased from vendors on the street these days, you can still find the crispy, delicious little devils throughout Tampa. A quick Google Maps search shows 20 restaurants and eateries in the immediate Tampa area with deviled crab on the menu. According to Yelp, Pappy's Devil Crabs takes the number one spot in the Top 10 Best Deviled Crab in Tampa, with one reviewer stating, "Wonderful a hidden gem, you have to get the devil crabs loaded with crabmeat and season[ed] to perfection and they are huge." Owner Pappy Derose is a local legend, telling Fox 13 Tampa Bay he "can't even guess" how many deviled crabs he's rolled in his lifetime.
As for other famous Tampa cuisine, the Cuban sandwich has got to be at the top of the list. Cuban sandwiches are a Florida staple because they're as rooted in Florida (and Tampa Bay) culture as much as deviled crab (and have certainly spread more widely throughout the U.S.). While both Tampa and Miami claim ownership of the Cuban sandwich, its actual roots might just be in the name. In the 2022 book "The Cuban Sandwich: A History in Layers," the authors' research traced its origins back to Havana, Cuba, although Tampa Bay and Miami have had a lot of influence on what the modern Cuban sandwich has become.
And one last local favorite is the humble Florida fish sandwich. It can come grilled, fried, or blackened; served with tartar sauce, coleslaw, hot sauce, or any number of accoutrements. It can be made with any fish you'd like, but make sure it's fresh and local, just like your deviled crab.