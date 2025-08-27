You'll Find The Original Deviled Crab In This Florida City

Florida is known for its orange juice and fresh produce, as well as the amazing fish you can get just about anywhere you go. Some towns even have their own specific specialties, like Coastal Tarpon Springs, home to some of Florida's best Greek food. As for uncooked fare, you can find all manner of rare produce at Yellow Green Farmers Market in South Florida. But when it comes to the best iconic and traditional fried deviled crab, Tampa Bay is the place to be.

Deviled crab sometimes refers to crab meat that is cooked, breaded, and stuffed back into the shell. Tampa Bay deviled crab (or simply devil crab), however, is basically a crab croquette, often served streetside and made to be eaten handheld. It consists of blue crab meat that is mixed with sofrito (diced onions, green peppers, garlic, and tomato), sautéed, then breaded and deep-fried (originally in stale Cuban breadcrumbs). Supposedly, it got its name for being "hot as the devil," because recipes originally used pepper flakes; now, it's more likely to be served with hot sauce on the side.

While deviled crab is the perfect Tampa Bay meal because of the city's proximity to fresh crab, it also has deeper ties to the area. Apparently, Tampa's deviled crab came about during the cigar workers' strike in the late 1920s because it was an inexpensive way to feed striking workers, and they could easily enjoy the croquettes while walking the picket line.