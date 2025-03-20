The Special Rice You Need For Traditional Paella

Perfecting a pan of paella is an art that not many are able to get the knack of quickly. A lot of the success comes down to the quality of the ingredients, the timing, the heat management, and of course, the rice. As far as paella goes, the rice is the star of the show. Serving up a plate of paella with clumpy or burnt rice is a hit to the ego (as well as the hungry stomach), but it is easily remedied with some redirection. Stocking up your pantry with some of the central ingredients for paella is wise (think extra virgin olive oil, saffron, and paprika), but your secret to traditional paella-making is short-grain white rice; medium-grain will also do.

The strain of rice is important in paella because this is what absorbs the liquid and offers that signature flavor. The type of rice most commonly used for the dish in Spain is short-grain rice, making it the most traditional option. However, State-side, this type of rice is a bit pricier and not as easy to get your hands on. Medium-grain is the next best thing. As a fairly common type of rice grown in the United States, it's more accessible than short-grain, which is much less widely grown here. It also has a similar level of absorption that locks in that rich flavor without becoming mushy or dry, which is why it's also commonly used for paella in Spain in addition to short-grain. Long-grain rice is considered the least favorable for paella as it is more resistant to liquid absorption.