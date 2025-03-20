The Special Rice You Need For Traditional Paella
Perfecting a pan of paella is an art that not many are able to get the knack of quickly. A lot of the success comes down to the quality of the ingredients, the timing, the heat management, and of course, the rice. As far as paella goes, the rice is the star of the show. Serving up a plate of paella with clumpy or burnt rice is a hit to the ego (as well as the hungry stomach), but it is easily remedied with some redirection. Stocking up your pantry with some of the central ingredients for paella is wise (think extra virgin olive oil, saffron, and paprika), but your secret to traditional paella-making is short-grain white rice; medium-grain will also do.
The strain of rice is important in paella because this is what absorbs the liquid and offers that signature flavor. The type of rice most commonly used for the dish in Spain is short-grain rice, making it the most traditional option. However, State-side, this type of rice is a bit pricier and not as easy to get your hands on. Medium-grain is the next best thing. As a fairly common type of rice grown in the United States, it's more accessible than short-grain, which is much less widely grown here. It also has a similar level of absorption that locks in that rich flavor without becoming mushy or dry, which is why it's also commonly used for paella in Spain in addition to short-grain. Long-grain rice is considered the least favorable for paella as it is more resistant to liquid absorption.
Types of short- and medium-grain rice to use for traditional paella
When it comes to recreating a top-tier paella dish, it's best to forget everything you know about making the perfect batch of rice. Paella is a dry rice dish that requires a thin layer of rice in the pan, so you can expect it to soak up whatever flavors you generously add. To achieve this, one of the best rice choices to use is Bomba. Bomba is a short- to medium-grain rice variety that comes from Valencia and is a long-standing choice for paella. It absorbs up to three times its weight in liquid, making it hard to overcook, which solves the burnt rice nightmare.
Calasparra, Bahia, and Senia are also short-grain rice varieties that are commonly preferred for paella for their high quality and absorption rates. These can be found in Latin American or Spanish specialty food groceries or ordered online. For something closer to home and more within reach in U.S. supermarkets, Calrose is an ideal swap. It is a medium-grain rice which allows great retention of flavors since it is mild-flavored, soft, and sticky. Calrose also has a similar cooking time to short-grain rice, so you won't have to make many changes to your recipe to have a simmering paella dish ready to serve and enjoy.