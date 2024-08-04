Here's Where You Can Find The Smallest And Largest Costco In The US

One word that will probably never be synonymous with Costco is small. Still, the size of every one of the bulk retailer's stores varies, and the smallest Costco location is a lot more compact than its counterparts. So, if you want to plan a trip to see the world's smallest Costco, you can find it in Juneau, Alaska.

This location is about half the size of most other Costcos (which are typically around 160,000 square feet). While it has no bakery or gas station, there are plenty of other features including booze and, of course, one of the chain's famous food courts. The reason for this store's unusually small size, by Costco's standards anyway, is that it was initially built as a prototype by Costco to see if a smaller format store could work. While the company eventually decided not to proceed with building additional stores of this smaller size, the compact space was still perfect for the residents of Juneau, Alaska. This city boasts just over 32,000 residents, and you can only reach it by boat or plane.

Still, this store is quite busy, and is considered an essential resource for some residents. One man makes a seven-hour trip to this Costco every week to stock up on essentials for the entire town of Gustavus, Alaska. So, in addition to being the smallest Costco, it's also considered one of the most isolated locations.