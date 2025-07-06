The Florida Saloon Supposedly Built Around An Old Pirate-Hanging Tree

Legend has it there's a huge ficus tree with a morbid history growing in the middle of one of Florida's oldest bars. They say it was a hanging tree, where criminals and pirates were executed in the 1800s. You can ask the bartender to make you a Pirate Punch, the bar's signature rum cocktail, while you sit next to the trunk under a canopy of dollar bills and women's bras — they're stapled to the ceiling; the tree's branches grow out of the top of the building. Perhaps you'll be joined by the ghosts of those whose lives supposedly ended in that very spot. If you join one of the ghost tours going through the bar, you'll certainly hear chilling stories about the place.

Pirate executions are just part of the lore of Captain Tony's Saloon on Greene Street. Housed in a yellow wooden building with an open-mouthed fish above the door, it was originally built in the mid-1800s as an ice house that doubled as the city morgue. Later, it was converted into a telegraph station and became a bar several times over, drawing in famous customers, including Jimmy Buffett (his favorite drink wasn't actually a margarita, by the way) and Ernest Hemingway.

Through the years, the lore of the "Hanging Tree" has haunted the building, drawing in customers and contributing to an overall pirate-style vibe. But the supposed 1820s incident isn't documented. It's a story, passed down through generations of island-dwellers and bartenders — one that can't quite be confirmed by history.