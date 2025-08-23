The Ikea Drawer Hack That Upgrades Your Kitchen's Organization (And It's Under $10)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Let's face it, organizing the spice drawer is a chore. If you like to cook, chances are every time you go looking for cumin or coriander, you've got to contend with a mishmash of jars that are in no particular order — which can be a real time waster. There is a better way, however, with a genius Ikea hack. Head to the superstore or go online and order up a few MOSSLANDA picture ledges, which cost less than $10 a piece. These pieces are originally designed to hold artwork on the wall, but it turns out that they're also perfectly sized for jars of spices.

This hack is brilliant because it helps to maximize vertical space (which is how Martha Stewart adds more counter space to tiny kitchens). If you live in a smaller space, you know that every inch of a counter or drawer is precious. These picture ledges can be stacked up in a drawer, hung on the wall, or even attached to the inside of a cabinet or pantry door in a place that's out of the way. Even better, you can arrange all of the spices with the label facing out; that way, you'll never have to go searching around in the dreaded drawer ever again.