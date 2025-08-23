The Ikea Drawer Hack That Upgrades Your Kitchen's Organization (And It's Under $10)
Let's face it, organizing the spice drawer is a chore. If you like to cook, chances are every time you go looking for cumin or coriander, you've got to contend with a mishmash of jars that are in no particular order — which can be a real time waster. There is a better way, however, with a genius Ikea hack. Head to the superstore or go online and order up a few MOSSLANDA picture ledges, which cost less than $10 a piece. These pieces are originally designed to hold artwork on the wall, but it turns out that they're also perfectly sized for jars of spices.
This hack is brilliant because it helps to maximize vertical space (which is how Martha Stewart adds more counter space to tiny kitchens). If you live in a smaller space, you know that every inch of a counter or drawer is precious. These picture ledges can be stacked up in a drawer, hung on the wall, or even attached to the inside of a cabinet or pantry door in a place that's out of the way. Even better, you can arrange all of the spices with the label facing out; that way, you'll never have to go searching around in the dreaded drawer ever again.
Use the ledges to level up your spice collection
The nice thing about using MOSSLANDA picture ledges to organize your spices is that you can add a layer to your DIY spice rack whenever your collection grows. This is a big leg up over spice racks with a set amount of space. You can also decant all your spices into the same size jars and label them with a label maker to give the setup a unified look and feel. Just grab a set like the AISIPRIN Glass Spice Jars, which come with labels, and you'll have plenty to work with.
If you install the picture ledges on a wall, be sure to space them out evenly. Use a measuring tape and a level to ensure you have straight lines, and write down the space between each ledge somewhere so that you can remember how much space you need next time you're adding a layer to the collection.
Next time you're at Ikea (because we love an Ikea storage solution), walk right past the fancier pre-made spice racks and head downstairs for the MOSSLANDA ledges. You'll get a ton of kitchen organization for just a few bucks, so there'll be plenty left over in the budget to spend on kitchen decor.