How Kitchen Tongs Make Drying Reusable Plastic Bags Effortless

Kitchen tongs are among the most useful utensils when you're trying to put together a great meal. Whether you use them to toss and serve a classic Caesar salad, flip meat and veggies on the grill, or simply coat your favorite pasta in a delicious, creamy, garlicky Parmesan sauce, they're a must-have. In fact, they are actually the type of cookware that's ideal for outdoor cooking and campfires, so make sure to pack them before your next trip.

Apart from keeping you safe from burns and injuries while cooking over high heat or sizzling oil, kitchen tongs are also perfect for keeping your hands clean. Surprisingly, though, they're the one common kitchen tool you should never use to pull food from the air fryer; they can cause damage. What's even more astonishing is that, beyond the kitchen, these amazingly handy tools have plenty of other uses, such as grabbing hard-to-reach items on top shelves, squeezing your morning dose of lemon juice, or cleaning those dirty window blinds. They're also great for drying reusable plastic bags. If you're wondering how to do this, it's actually quite simple: Take those tongs out of your kitchen drawer, open them wide, and slide them inside the freshly washed plastic bag. Then leave the bag upside down and let it drain until it's completely dry and ready to be used again.