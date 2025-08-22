It Takes Forever To Peel Chickpeas, But Is It Even Necessary?
Chickpeas — or as the Spanish call them, garbanzo beans (contrary to common misconception, they aren't really peas) — are delicious and versatile legumes that have a place in dozens of dishes. Whether used in a refreshing, Mediterranean-style chickpea salad; a rich, savory shakshuka that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner; or blended into a smooth, creamy hummus spread, along with some garlic, tahini, and olive oil, they're loaded with nutrients and never fail to impress taste-wise. No wonder the liquid they're cooked in is one of the 18 staple ingredients you need for vegan baking.
Yet, despite all their pros, there's one thing that always seems to frustrate every home cook attempting to master dishes like the fluffiest homemade hummus ever — and that's the tedious process of peeling off their skins. If you're anything like the rest of us mere mortals, you've probably wondered more times than you can count if you could skip this annoying task. And the answer is: you absolutely can. That is, of course, if you don't mind your hummus having a more earthy, robust flavor and a slightly gritty, grainy texture.
In essence, chickpeas' thin outer peels are completely edible. So, removing them isn't really necessary. However, if you're aiming for the smoothest texture and best sensory experience in your dish, there are plenty of ways to do it without losing precious time. So if you'd rather skip squeezing them one by one and sliding the skin off, using baking soda is a quick and simple way to tackle the challenge.
Baking soda is your best friend when it comes to large chickpea batches
There's a good reason why a bit of baking soda is the secret to soft and creamy canned chickpeas. It turns out that soaking chickpeas in baking soda and water for less than half an hour makes the skins slip off easily once you rub them gently between your hands. This is particularly useful when you're dealing with a big batch of chickpeas that would normally take an eternity to peel by hand.
The baking soda hack is also great if you plan to roast your chickpeas. If the skins are left on, they'll crisp too quickly, burn in the oven, and most likely get stuck between your teeth (just like popcorn). Removing the skins will also allow the chickpeas to better absorb seasoning and make them even tastier. Moreover, it will make your homemade hummus far smoother, creamier, and richer.
On that note, if you happen to be out of baking soda, there are a few other tricks you can try to peel the skins. If you're using canned chickpeas, a quick rinse under ice-cold water will wash away the starch present in the skins and loosen them up. Yet another handy method is to put the chickpeas on a clean towel and roll them back and forth until they separate as a result of the friction. And finally, if you'd rather skip the effort and you don't mind spending a little bit extra, ordering pre-peeled chickpeas online is always an option worth considering.