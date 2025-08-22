It Takes Forever To Peel Chickpeas, But Is It Even Necessary?

Chickpeas — or as the Spanish call them, garbanzo beans (contrary to common misconception, they aren't really peas) — are delicious and versatile legumes that have a place in dozens of dishes. Whether used in a refreshing, Mediterranean-style chickpea salad; a rich, savory shakshuka that's perfect for breakfast, lunch, or dinner; or blended into a smooth, creamy hummus spread, along with some garlic, tahini, and olive oil, they're loaded with nutrients and never fail to impress taste-wise. No wonder the liquid they're cooked in is one of the 18 staple ingredients you need for vegan baking.

Yet, despite all their pros, there's one thing that always seems to frustrate every home cook attempting to master dishes like the fluffiest homemade hummus ever — and that's the tedious process of peeling off their skins. If you're anything like the rest of us mere mortals, you've probably wondered more times than you can count if you could skip this annoying task. And the answer is: you absolutely can. That is, of course, if you don't mind your hummus having a more earthy, robust flavor and a slightly gritty, grainy texture.

In essence, chickpeas' thin outer peels are completely edible. So, removing them isn't really necessary. However, if you're aiming for the smoothest texture and best sensory experience in your dish, there are plenty of ways to do it without losing precious time. So if you'd rather skip squeezing them one by one and sliding the skin off, using baking soda is a quick and simple way to tackle the challenge.