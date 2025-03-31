For The Best Baba Ganoush, Your Serving Temperature Matters

Baba ganoush is a creamy, smoky dip made from roasted eggplant, tahini (not to be confused with tzatziki), olive oil, garlic, and lemon juice. Although it hails from the Middle East, the dish is popular throughout the world as a savory, scoopable snack that's often found alongside hummus and labne as part of an elaborate mezze platter. Although you can both make baba ganoush at home or buy it premade at the store, its dippable nature raises a few questions when it comes to serving temperature. Made from roasted eggplants — is it meant to be hot? Or is it better to serve it at a cooler, straight-from-the-refrigerator temp on a hot day? The answer, according to chef Jilbert El-Zmetr, is neither.

El-Zmetr, the chef and founder of Brooklyn's Laziza, a cocktail and mezze bar inspired by the flavors of Lebanon, Turkiye, and the Middle East, knows his stuff. Laziza serves dips like hummus and baba ganoush, as well as cold mezze like beef mortadella and pickles, and hot mezze like falafel and hand-cut fries. Speaking exclusively to Chowhound, El-Zmetr noted that dishes like baba ganoush should be served at room temperature, definitively. "Most dips should be at room temp to really celebrate the flavors, like the smokiness of the eggplant, the buttery sesame notes from the tahini, and the sweet-tangy acidity from the lemon juice," he explained. "Cold temperatures just wouldn't allow all of that to come together in the way that it deserves."