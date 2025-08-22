You're 4 Ingredients Away From An Almond Joy Candy Bar Copycat

The Hershey Company touts that its famous coconut-infused candy bar, Almond Joy, offers "the taste of vacation," and we have to agree. Sticky, chewy shredded coconut dotted with exactly two roasted almonds, enveloped in a rich layer of milk or dark chocolate — honestly, what's not to love? Almonds, coconuts, and cocoa all come from warm, tropical climates, so combining them is not only delicious but a surefire way to evoke the feeling of relaxing beachside.

Almond Joys are also an excellent choice if you're starting to experiment with making your own homemade candy, as these sweets don't require a candy thermometer. In fact, the only specialized skill you need is the ability to melt baking chocolate, and you can use the microwave or make a double-boiler by choosing the right bowl. Aside from the chocolate, you'll need shredded coconut, sweetened condensed milk, and roasted almonds, which can usually be found in the grocery store's baking aisle.

Using these four ingredients, it's very easy to make copycat Almond Joys that taste almost exactly like the real deal. The sweetened condensed milk brings the sugar and makes the shredded coconut sticky enough to press into a parchment-lined sheet pan. After dotting the coconut with almonds, a stint in the freezer makes the blocks easier to cut. You can also form individual little logs or truffles, but cutting a slab into rectangles is faster. Fully coat each rectangle in melted chocolate, and refrigerate them to set.