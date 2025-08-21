Effortlessly Add More Flair And Flavor To Your Steak With This Unexpected Marinade

Though cuts like filet mignon, strip steak, and ribeye need little more than a kiss of heat and a sprinkle of good salt and freshly cracked pepper, not all cuts of beef are created equal. Less expensive cuts like top round, sirloin, skirt, and flank steaks need a little more TLC to keep them tender and flavorful — but that doesn't mean you should skip them. With the application of a good marinade containing the right ratio of acid and fat, these cuts of beef not only become edible, but so juicy and delicious you may begin to prefer them over the fancier options.

Marinades tenderize steak and improve its flavor with a clever combination of an acid (like vinegar) with a fat like (olive oil), along with other seasonings such as minced garlic, fresh herbs, and freshly crushed spices. The acid gently tenderizes the meat while the fat adds lush moisture while simultaneously carrying flavors from the seasonings into the steak. The flavors intensify with the application of heat from the grill or cast iron skillet, producing a meaty main dish you'll crave over and over again, especially if you choose a naturally intense, flavorful marinade like salsa.

The natural acids in ingredients like tomatoes, chilis, and lime juice not only tenderize steak beautifully, but they also act as a natural counterpoint to beef's deep, rich flavor. It's worth noting, however, that most salsa recipes will need a little bit of modification to increase moisture content and prevent them from drying out your steak.