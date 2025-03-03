When To Use An Oil Or Acid For The Best Marinade Base

Where seasoning is concerned, marinades offer an easy, versatile way to infuse your meal with a complex combination of flavors. However, one of the most common marinating mistakes people make is trying to use either oil or an acid as the base. In reality, you always need a balance of both. The easiest way to remember this is to understand the science behind how marinades work: The acids help break down and tenderize whatever it is you're marinating, while the oil infuses your food with moisture.

Additionally, fats — like the oils in a marinade — are excellent flavor enhancers, surpassing even salt or sugar. While the jury's still out on exactly why this is, it may have something to do with the way fat interacts with our taste receptors. This means that, in addition to infusing your chicken (or other meat) with moisture, oils can also intensify the flavors of your marinade's seasonings. Keep in mind, however, that this process won't work nearly as well without an acid to help tenderize your food and allow the oil and flavor to penetrate the meat more deeply.

The combination of fat and acid also offers a flavor balance you couldn't achieve by using either of them alone. Acids like citrus juice or vinegar offer a fresh, tangy brightness to contrast the heavier mouthfeel of olive oil or butter. Using the right ratio of one to the other is also key — common wisdom calls for about 3 parts fat to 1 part acid.