2 Things You Can't Skip For The Best Grilled Steak According To Bobby Flay
You can cook steak in a number of ways: A classic sear on the stove, a reverse sear in the oven for thicker cuts, or charring it on the grill to get the perfect grill marks. If you go with that last option, Bobby Flay says there are two major things you can't skip to cook the best steak: spices and heat.
Certain steaks come with built-in flavor due to their marbling and fat content. Ribeye, for example, is a cut known for its heavy marbling, so it's great when you want an ultra-rich, melt-in-your-mouth steak — and it's the perfect steak for grilling. Other cuts, such as a leaner sirloin, don't have that rich flavor, so you need other ways to enhance them. While a ribeye or filet mignon can absolutely still benefit from a hot sear and plenty of spices, both of these elements become even more important when you're relying on them to build flavor.
Bobby Flay says you need a spice rub for the best steak
A spice rub on the outside of the steak affects flavor and texture. Of course the spices you use build flavor, but they create a crispier exterior as they cook on the high heat. "[A] spice rub is really key," Bobby Flay said during an episode of "The Tonight Show" (via Instagram), noting that it "becomes a really good crust on the outside of the steak."
You can use any dry rub you want (what you serve the steak with should play a role in the flavors you choose though), but you can't go wrong with a classic steak seasoning of kosher salt, pepper, garlic powder, onion powder, and dried oregano. Add some brown sugar for a hint of sweetness (and to aid in the exterior's caramelization) and a little paprika for smokiness. Coat the steak's exterior entirely, pressing the seasoning mixture gently into the steak to ensure an even crust and to help the seasonings stay put while the steak cooks.
Bobby Flay recommends high heat for the best sear
You could argue that a steak is only as good as its external crust. The sear is what gives steak that extra boost of flavor and slightly crispy texture. When the steak hits the heat, those natural sugars — paired with that brown sugar from the steak rub — create an almost-instant caramelization, but the heat has to be strong enough. For the best results, heat your grill to at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit (you can go as high as 500 degrees Fahrenheit). Preheat the grill, then place the steaks over slightly indirect heat and sear them for two to three minutes per side. When the steaks come loose easily, they're ready to be flipped.
Something to keep in mind is the steak's thickness plays a role in how quickly it cooks. If you're grilling a steak that's only 2 inches thick, the high-heat sear should be enough to cook it through (as long as you don't mind some pink in the center). For a thicker steak, use the reverse sear method: Cook the steak in the oven for a bit to get the inside up to a certain temperature, then finish on the grill with that final sear.