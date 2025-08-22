2 Things You Can't Skip For The Best Grilled Steak According To Bobby Flay

You can cook steak in a number of ways: A classic sear on the stove, a reverse sear in the oven for thicker cuts, or charring it on the grill to get the perfect grill marks. If you go with that last option, Bobby Flay says there are two major things you can't skip to cook the best steak: spices and heat.

Certain steaks come with built-in flavor due to their marbling and fat content. Ribeye, for example, is a cut known for its heavy marbling, so it's great when you want an ultra-rich, melt-in-your-mouth steak — and it's the perfect steak for grilling. Other cuts, such as a leaner sirloin, don't have that rich flavor, so you need other ways to enhance them. While a ribeye or filet mignon can absolutely still benefit from a hot sear and plenty of spices, both of these elements become even more important when you're relying on them to build flavor.