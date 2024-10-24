The Best Grill Temperature For Cooking Steaks Is Higher Than You Might Think

Grilling, like most cooking, is something of a mashup of art and science. Firing up the grill and throwing on a piece of meat is the easy part. But knowing what to do to get the best results, how to do it, and why takes practice and learning a lot of tips and tricks. One of the most important first lessons in the beginner's guide to grilling is the best temperature to use when cooking. And that's especially true when you're cooking expensive cuts like steak.

The perfect steak has a beautifully seared and crisply browned exterior and a juicy pink or red interior that's full of flavor. But it's hard to get that result over too low a temperature. And many people are so used to cooking over medium heat — in the 300- to 350-degree Fahrenheit range — that it's hard to convince themselves anything should be cooked hotter for fear of burning dinner. But the fact is cooking a quality steak at that temperature is doing it a disservice. Instead, you want to crank the fire and cook it over high heat, at least 450 degrees Fahrenheit. While it's a well-worn steak-searing myth that it seals in the juices, high heat still works best for steaks.