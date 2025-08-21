Florida Diners Are Being Fooled By Their Shrimp Orders

The U.S. shrimp industry has suffered a 50% drop in sales over the past few years (via Spectrum News 13), due in large part to a major increase in cheaper shrimp imports. While the lower cost of imported shrimp likely plays a role in so many Florida restaurants choosing this option, it also forced local shrimpers to lower their prices in order to compete. This economic chain reaction has made it so that roughly 94% of all shrimp consumed in the United States is now imported, putting an even greater strain on local shrimpers.

Another issue with such a heavy reliance on imported shrimp is the countries that produce them may not have the same health and safety standards that the U.S. does. Some consumers may not be comfortable with that, and the lack of honesty about where a restaurant's shrimp are sourced can lead to some unfavorable situations. John Williams, executive director of the Southern Shrimp Alliance, expressed via press release that "if restaurants wish to serve shrimp from countries associated with labor abuses, environmental harms, and banned antibiotic-use, that is their choice. But be honest and let consumers choose what they eat."

What's the fix? According to SeaD, restaurants just need to be more honest. The consultancy estimates that dropping the total shrimp fraud from 71% to 30% could increase sales of domestic shrimp by up to 3 million pounds per week. A major turnaround in Florida could go a long way toward that, and toward reinvigorating the U.S. shrimp industry as a whole.