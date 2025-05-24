This Iconic Florida Steakhouse Offers Way More Than Your Typical Dining Experience

When you think of a classic, high-end steakhouse, you might think of spots in New York, Chicago or Los Angeles. All three have their fair share of fine dining establishments, including plenty of fancy steakhouses with prime cuts of beef, wagyu options, whole lobsters, and long wine lists. On the other hand, a city with incredibly high-end steakhouses that might not come to mind is Tampa, Florida, likely more known for its stellar Cuban sandwiches. But that's exactly where you'll find Bern's Steak House — a James Beard award winning restaurant that offers much more than delicious beef. It's a full-on experience.

Southern Living named it as one of the south's most legendary restaurants. Food & Wine said Bern's is one of Florida's best classic restaurants, and the steakhouse has one of the largest wine cellars in the world — with more than half a million bottles that represent 6,800 selections of wine. Then there's the menu, which features 20 selections of caviar, classic steakhouse appetizers, a $178 seafood tower, numerous cuts of dry-aged prime beef, a $228 A5 wagyu tasting, and a 60-ounce porterhouse that will set you back $198. Bern's is pure luxury.

When you enter Bern's, you know the food will be epic. But it doesn't stop there. The overall experience is just getting started.