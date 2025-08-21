How A Former Professional Basketball Player Became One Of Los Angeles' Best Bakers

Laurent Correa is a French-born former professional basketball player with Senegalese roots, raised near Versailles. While being born in France would certainly give one exposure to incredible cuisine, nothing else in his background or professional career hinted at the potential of becoming a baker. The man is 6 feet, 6 inches after all, the perfect height for a professional league basketball player. As a small forward, he played for seven years in the French NM3 basketball league — that is, before a hip injury forced him to make a sudden career change.

Rather than staying involved in the sports world as many do after injury or retirement, Correa moved to the United States after winning a Green Card Lottery in 2012. He and his wife relocated to Los Angeles, and this is where he began channeling his passion into the culinary world. With no formal training, he taught himself baking by watching chefs and YouTube tutorials. To raise the funds for his future business venture, he catered food and pastries to French families associated with the Lycée International in Los Angeles.

By June 2016, Lou and his wife, Karima, turned their long-held dream into reality by opening Lou The French On The Block in the Burbank–Toluca Lake area. Laurent is often called "Lou" as a nickname, and he wanted to give the bakery a cool title that reflected both Los Angeles culture and his French background. So what's on the menu?