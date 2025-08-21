How A Former Professional Basketball Player Became One Of Los Angeles' Best Bakers
Laurent Correa is a French-born former professional basketball player with Senegalese roots, raised near Versailles. While being born in France would certainly give one exposure to incredible cuisine, nothing else in his background or professional career hinted at the potential of becoming a baker. The man is 6 feet, 6 inches after all, the perfect height for a professional league basketball player. As a small forward, he played for seven years in the French NM3 basketball league — that is, before a hip injury forced him to make a sudden career change.
Rather than staying involved in the sports world as many do after injury or retirement, Correa moved to the United States after winning a Green Card Lottery in 2012. He and his wife relocated to Los Angeles, and this is where he began channeling his passion into the culinary world. With no formal training, he taught himself baking by watching chefs and YouTube tutorials. To raise the funds for his future business venture, he catered food and pastries to French families associated with the Lycée International in Los Angeles.
By June 2016, Lou and his wife, Karima, turned their long-held dream into reality by opening Lou The French On The Block in the Burbank–Toluca Lake area. Laurent is often called "Lou" as a nickname, and he wanted to give the bakery a cool title that reflected both Los Angeles culture and his French background. So what's on the menu?
Lou The French On The Block — a must-visit in the LA area
If you walk near 4007 W Riverside Dr. in Burbank, you may be able to smell Lou The French On The Block before you see it. The air will be intoxicatingly full of butter molecules (kind of like how Subway smells so strongly, but better), signaling that croissants are near. The cafe bakery operates with a quaint, walk-up counter and a few outdoor tables, capturing the charm of a Parisian café. The hours are slim, so plan your weekend wisely. It's only open Fridays to Sundays from about 8 a.m. to mid-afternoon.
The menu focuses on quality over quantity, so don't come here expecting crazy TikTok croissant trends. Rather, let yourself be won over and absolutely charmed by Lou's buttery, traditional croissants, offered in plain, chocolate, almond, and chocolate-almond. These are softer and chewier compared to the ultra-crispy versions that drop pastry shards across your lap. You'll also find elegant financiers, fruit tartlets, éclairs, choquettes, quiches, baguette sandwiches, and a beverage menu with coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.
So if you can't eat your way through Paris but find yourself in SoCal, stop at Lou's. Customers have nothing but good to say about the pastries, particularly the eclairs, croissants, and quiche. A common sentiment amongst those who have visited is that the croissants are some of the best they've ever had, and the pastries are never too sweet and are perfectly balanced. FYI: There may be a line, but you can always call ahead to place an order for pickup two days in advance or get there right when it opens.