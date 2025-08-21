How 2 School Teachers Created The Iconic Kentucky Dessert, Bourbon Balls
The beloved bourbon ball, a Kentucky-originated dessert, is a perfect example of the ways bourbon and chocolate complement each other. The classic treat is a pecan-garnished, dark chocolate shell that decadently coats an indulgent, spirit-forward core. Aside from their culinary fanfare, these treats also have a very interesting history, one that traces back to the inventive tendencies of two substitute teachers. The treats are produced by Rebecca Ruth Chocolates, which was founded in 1919 by two women in their 20s — Rebecca Gooch and Ruth Hanly Booe, hence the Rebecca Ruth name — who realized their passion was in baking, not the classroom. The company has continued to remain family-owned since its inception, and is now on its fourth generation of management.
The duo decided to go into the candy business together after friends and family remarked on how well-crafted their chocolate creations were, originally gifted as presents during the holidays. A woman-founded business was incredibly rare at the time. Gooch and Hanly received a good deal of scrutiny and faced long odds in making the company work. Dedication and perseverance (and delicious concoctions) are what allowed the beloved treats to stick around until today.
Due to Prohibition, the pair was able to rent out a disused bar space at the Frankfort Hotel, crafting the candies atop their now-famous "Edna's Table." Rebecca stepped back from the business and sold her shares to Ruth in 1929, just before the Great Depression hit. Despite the many difficulties that ensued, Ruth was dedicated to making something work. Her saving grace? Bourbon.
How bourbon ended up in these classic treats
The original candies did not actually include bourbon, believe it or not. The idea originated from a visiting dignitary named Eleanor Hume Offutt, who mentioned to Ruth in passing that her favorite taste in the world was Ruth's chocolate chased with a sip of Kentucky bourbon. It took two years of experimenting and perfecting the mixture before the bourbon balls hit the market, but these boozy treats would go on to give the company a direly needed boost, allowing production to continue despite much of the hardship Ruth had endured after losing her husband in World War I and becoming a single mother.
Bourbon balls were officially rolled out alongside other Rebecca Ruth candies in 1938. They're not made with just any whiskey, either — these treats are made with Kentucky bourbon, typically Evan Williams 100-proof. Though this is the standard, it isn't the only whiskey they've used. Other companies like Maker's Mark and Buffalo Trace have contributed to select varieties specially made with their branded liquor, as well.
For those who have never tried this little taste of history, you're in luck. These boozy chocolates are actually simple to make at home, and you can customize Kentucky bourbon balls for any occasion. The mixture in the middle contains just 5% alcohol, and even though the bourbon in these balls is never cooked, there's not enough alcohol in there to get you tipsy.