How 2 School Teachers Created The Iconic Kentucky Dessert, Bourbon Balls

The beloved bourbon ball, a Kentucky-originated dessert, is a perfect example of the ways bourbon and chocolate complement each other. The classic treat is a pecan-garnished, dark chocolate shell that decadently coats an indulgent, spirit-forward core. Aside from their culinary fanfare, these treats also have a very interesting history, one that traces back to the inventive tendencies of two substitute teachers. The treats are produced by Rebecca Ruth Chocolates, which was founded in 1919 by two women in their 20s — Rebecca Gooch and Ruth Hanly Booe, hence the Rebecca Ruth name — who realized their passion was in baking, not the classroom. The company has continued to remain family-owned since its inception, and is now on its fourth generation of management.

The duo decided to go into the candy business together after friends and family remarked on how well-crafted their chocolate creations were, originally gifted as presents during the holidays. A woman-founded business was incredibly rare at the time. Gooch and Hanly received a good deal of scrutiny and faced long odds in making the company work. Dedication and perseverance (and delicious concoctions) are what allowed the beloved treats to stick around until today.

Due to Prohibition, the pair was able to rent out a disused bar space at the Frankfort Hotel, crafting the candies atop their now-famous "Edna's Table." Rebecca stepped back from the business and sold her shares to Ruth in 1929, just before the Great Depression hit. Despite the many difficulties that ensued, Ruth was dedicated to making something work. Her saving grace? Bourbon.