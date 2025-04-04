Why Bourbon And Chocolate Are A Match Made In Flavor Heaven

At first blush, they seem like an odd coupling, one you never would have thought of putting together. Both strong and bold, yet sweet and sharp, surely the two would butt heads if combined. But, if you've ever bitten into a Kentucky bourbon ball and felt the boozy sweet liquid tinged with chocolate reach your tongue, you understand why and how chocolate and bourbon are destined to be together. Once you've seen how good they are as a pair, you'll almost never want to have one without the other.

Like most successful couples, the reason why bourbon and chocolate are so compatible comes down to chemistry. The two contain many of the same aromatic and flavor molecules, giving them both a buttery creaminess, taste of vanilla, slightly nutty, semi-sweet flavor that is toned down by the astringency of tannins found in both. Chocolate also appeals to bourbon's rough side, smoothing out the sharpness of the alcohol.

Knowing the different styles of bourbon will help you understand which types go best with which chocolate. Bourbon gets its flavors from the barrels in which it's aged, the amount of time it spends in those barrels, the yeast, corn, and other grains used for each batch, and the level of alcohol in the bottle. Chocolate is delineated by the percent of pure cocoa it contains as well as the other ingredients — nuts, sugar, and spices — that are added in.