Why A Chain's Michelin Star Doesn't Mean Excellence At Every Location

The Michelin star is, for many chefs, the pinnacle achievement in the culinary profession — and a dream that so many strive for but few achieve. The United States alone has only 263 Michelin-starred restaurants: 213 with one star, 34 with two stars, and a mere 16 with the coveted three-star ranking. Historically, there's been some confusion about what it takes to earn a Michelin star, how the process works, and whether it's awarded to the chef or the restaurant. And that's not even touching the biggest question: Why is a tire company ranking restaurants? That's a story for another day. One of the bigger questions is whether a chain can earn a Michelin star. The answer is technically yes, but the chain itself doesn't receive the star. Instead, it's awarded to the individual location.

Each chain location is evaluated on its own merit based on Michelin's five criteria: product quality, mastery of flavor and cooking techniques, the chef's personality reflected in each dish, harmony of flavors, and consistency. If a single location meets those standards to satisfy an inspector, it can receive a star. That doesn't mean another location in the chain automatically receives that same star.

So, in theory, a Burger King in Ames, Iowa, could earn a Michelin star. And, in fact, a Burger King in Belgium and a KFC in Australia have petitioned one, to no avail. In reality, no one is surprised that fast-food chains aren't winning over Michelin inspectors. That said, some small chains have seen a few of their locations awarded Michelin stars.