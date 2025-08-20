We're A Fan Of What Publix Does Differently With Its Cheesecake Crust

For as simple as it might seem, there are a ton of different cheesecake variations out there — and that's before getting into mix-ins and fruity toppings. There's the airy Japanese cheesecake jiggling on the plate, the substantial New York hunk with its oft debated crust, the Basque iteration's beautifully singed exterior, alongside tons of other adaptations from all over the world, plus the simple, no-bake cheesecakes that can still slake a sweet tooth. Most store-bought versions stay closer to the same lane, so when one stands out, it instantly shoots to favorite status.

Chowhound's ranking of the best store-bought cheesecakes from worst to best put Publix's New York-style offering in the top three out of nine overall chiefly thanks to its unique crust. The aforementioned five borough battle is typically over whether a real deal Big Apple edition should have a graham cracker, or more cookie-like crust. In committing to the latter camp, the Publix cheesecake gets a delectable extra dose of sweetness more akin to a sugar cookie than the schoolyard squares. That the filling skews tangier keeps the special crust's flavor from being overwhelming too.