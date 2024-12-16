The Trick To Saving Overcooked Pasta? Cook It A Little More

There is no one way to cook pasta. Due to the variety of shapes and thicknesses of the different pasta noodles, they all require unique cooking times. Therefore, when boiling pasta, it is important to monitor it closely. For instance, cooking spaghetti noodles takes eight to 10 minutes, whereas penne noodles take 10 to 12 minutes. Fresh noodles, including ravioli, only need to boil for about three to five minutes. These times vary depending on how much water is in the pot and whether the water came to a boil before the cooking began. Simply put, many common cooking mistakes can occur when making pasta. However, if you end up with a pot of mushy, overcooked noodles, there is an easy hack to revive the dish.

Try frying or baking the pasta. Doing so will remove the excess moisture from the noodles and give them a firmer, crispy texture. There are multiple ways to do this with a stovetop, such as by using a shallow pan with a drizzle of cooking oil or a Dutch oven for a deep fry. Both will give the overcooked noodles a crunchy texture. The pan will give the pasta a charred taste, while deep frying will give them a potato-chip-like texture. You can also try throwing the pasta in the oven or an air fryer, as doing either will dry out and harden the noodles. The hack even works to make toasted gnocchi or ravioli — the latter of which is a favorite in Missouri.