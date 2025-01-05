The Quick Pinch Test To Check If Your Pie Dough Needs More Water

While preparing the dough to make the crust for a recipe like Ree Drummond's perfect pecan pie, you're about to start adding ice water to bring everything together, but you hesitate. The recipe might call for several tablespoons of ice water, but how will you know where to stop? Your pause is wasting valuable time and it won't be long before the butter in your mixture begins to melt. Fortunately, the pinch test is one reliable way to know that your dough is perfectly hydrated.

It's been said that a good pie is all about the crust, and to a large extent, the adage rings true. After all — unless you've traveled back in time to try 16th century pastry which wasn't for eating, and pretty much served as an inedible cooking vessel — a pie crust not only holds the filling together, it lends its own unique flavor and texture to every slice. To execute the pinch test, simply add the minimum requirement of ice water to your flour and butter (or shortening) mixture, then press a small amount of dough between your fingertips. If the pinched mixture clumps together easily, you're ready to roll!