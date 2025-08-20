Why Pepsi Blue Vanished Completely From The US

Back in 2002, Pepsi Blue burst onto the beverage market in the United States: Billed as having a "berry cola fusion" flavor, it had a vibrant blue color, matching no actual berries. The idea was to push a product that would appeal to teens (apparently based on the belief that teens like bright colors, since Pepsi had recently had success with a bright red version of Mountain Dew), while also competing with Coca-Cola's novel releases at the time, like Vanilla Coke.

Pepsi spent months creating a recipe for the soda, testing out a variety of different berries. The ultimate recipe was never made public, but allegedly consisted of a mix of berry flavors. Depending on who you ask, the taste was like blueberry, raspberry, or cotton candy, although detractors found it too artificial, even likening the flavor to crayons. Pepsi went hard on marketing this new creation, with no expense spared garnering celebrities like Britney Spears to appear in commercials.

While Pepsi Blue drew some solid buzz early on, and arguably caught on fairly well among teenagers, it never captured a big enough audience — for example, in 2002, Pepsi Blue sales were around one-sixth that of Vanilla Coke's. Pepsi executives themselves admitted that they had perhaps targeted teens too hard at the expense of other demographics. In fact, the idea for it to be berry-flavored reportedly came from teens that the company surveyed.