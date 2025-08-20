TikTok's Solution For No-Peel Egg Salad Is Pretty Clever Actually

If you've ever made an egg salad and spent far more time wrestling with stubborn eggshells than you planned to, listen up, because this hack is for you. A TikTok has cracked the code (get it?) on making eggs for egg salad that require absolutely no peeling whatsoever. Instead of going down the traditional boiling route, this technique involves baking eggs in a loaf pan instead.

Crack about seven eggs directly into a greased loaf pan, then place the pan in a larger baking dish filled with water to roughly the same height as the eggs. No need to scramble the eggs — just pop the whole setup into a pre-heated 350 degree Fahrenheit oven for about 30 minutes. What you'll pull out is a rectangular loaf of eggs that is ready for you to get chopping.

It's a clever method because, in addition to avoiding the peeling situation, you also avoid that dreaded rubbery boiled egg consistency that you don't want in your egg salad. And the rectangle loaf shape is perfect for cutting uniformly, whether you want thin square slices, little cubes, or to simply mash it all up. These clean little egg chunks could be another secret to a lighter and brighter egg salad.