There's A Better Way To Store Your Parsley

Using fresh herbs is a simple way to brighten and elevate any dish. Unless you're growing the perfect parsley at home, you'll likely run into a scenario where the supposedly fresh herbs at the store are looking soggy and wilted. Thankfully, there's a traditional hack passed down from generation to generation that's a better way to store your parsley.

It starts with giving your herbs a deep soak in a bowl full of cold water. Next, pull them out, shake them dry, and then wrap them in a paper towel. Remember that parsley is fragile, so keep a gentle touch as you work. Enveloping them in a paper towel wrap protects them from oxygen and the coldness in the fridge, retaining moisture without drying out. This is to recreate the optimal condition for keeping the product fresh from the plant. This process is similar to how grocery stores mist fresh produce at timed intervals.

Your paper towel should be damp, but not soaked. You'll want to place your wrapped parsley into a medium or large plastic bag, pushing out the oxygen. Feel free to write your date of storage on there, then you're good to go. Your herbs will last days longer, and you can reuse the bag and recycle the paper towels.